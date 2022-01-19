OPPS Technologies Provides High-Quality LED Display for Local US Security Firms
The LED production firm offers top-quality screens with night-vision cameras to help security organizations enhance protection.
Pasadena, MD, January 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- OPPS Technologies is a Maryland-based LED display production company. They have hired a team of former military and law enforcement agents that has helped them create a Vehicle Advisory & Location Information System (VALIS).
Their LED screens are bright and display messages that catch people's attention from afar, and their LED displays have a WIFI connection which helps their clients change the content from the comfort of their office. The technological firm has made the LED screen with ballistic resistant steel to enhance durability. The device is weatherproof and is a good alternative for checkpoints in extreme weather conditions. Their product is portable, which helps security firms and the US military set up checkpoints at different locations.
Talking about their ballistic deflection device, a company spokesperson stated, “We understand that the increasing crime rates in the country sound scary. We aim to help firms control crime rates by using our LED screens. Our ballistic deflection device helps clients set up efficient checkpoints at any event. We’ve also installed a night-vision camera to gather evidence in any criminal encounter.”
Firms have traditionally used stationary billboards that are costly and ineffective. OPPS Technologies has evolved the advertising industry by delivering top-notch moving billboards. Their LED screens can be attached to cars and can be converted into moving billboards to advertise products efficiently. Their LED displays are also used by clients as traffic signals to help students cross the roads easily near schools. Their LED devices can be converted into safety signboards and be used for emergency evacuation.
Firms that are interested in getting an LED screen to strengthen security at checkpoints at any festivals or concerts can use the contact information below to get in touch with the representatives at OPPS Technologies.
About the Business
OPPS Technologies is a firm created by the people behind Operational Police Protective Services, a security firm based in Maryland. They provide state-of-the-art LED displays used for military and corporate checkpoints. Their Vehicle Advisory & Location Information System (VALIS) is an efficient device for advertising products and can help control traffic.
Contact information
Website: https://oppstechnologies.com/
Phone: 443 790 2511
Email: ejanik@oppsprotection.com
