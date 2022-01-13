The Magpie Film Company's New Script the Healed is Selected as a Finalist at ISC
The International Screenwriting Competition has selected Edward Gusts' THE HEALED as a finalist in its 2022 competition.
Pasadena, CA, January 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The International Screenwriting Competition; hosted by Nil Production Corporate, has selected Edward Gusts' feature script - THE HEALED as one of its finalists for 2022.
Finalists make up the top 5% of over 1800 submissions to the contest.
In an interview with New York Elite Magazine, Gusts called his script "An exploration of the dark side of trying to improve humans."
He stated that the interest that this script is receiving has made him decide to produce the film himself under the auspices of The Magpie Film Company.
IMDB listed the film as in "Pre production" as of this writing
