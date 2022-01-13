Smart Sensor Devices' BleuIO Earns KC Certification in South Korea
Stockholm, Sweden, January 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Smart Sensor Devices has earned the KC certification for its Bluetooth Low Energy USB dongle BleuIO, allowing it to be sold in South Korea.
As a global company, it is important that Smart Sensor Devices can serve customers around the globe. Any information communication equipment manufactured or imported for sale in South Korea must have KC certification. These products must have the KC logo and product certification number printed on the product. The certification ensures an electronic device is safe and meets all electromagnetic compatibility and radio frequency requirements.
“The KC certification is a big step for BleuIO as Smart Sensor Devices continues to expand our reach to other countries,” said Axel Hammar, Founder & CEO, Smart Sensor Devices. “This certification will allow us to work with South Korean companies and provide them with a more transparent and efficient supply chain.”
About BleuIO
This BleuIO is a Bluetooth low energy USB dongle that can create a new BLE 5.0 application fastest and easiest way. Just use the AT Commands available on the device. Details about the AT commands can be found on the getting started guide, which will help anyone make a fast peripheral or central application (or both) without developing a single line of embedded code.
It is a fully integrated solution, providing MCU and Bluetooth radio in one chip, based on Dialog Semiconductor latest Bluetooth chip, DA14683. The FLASH based device permits field or boot upgradable, while the application is stored on FLASH memory. Custom settings can also be stored on FLASH memory or OTP for higher integrity. It supports Windows 10, Linux and macOS, Arduino and STM32.
For more information on BleuIO, visit www.bleuio.com
About Smart Sensor Devices
Smart Sensor Devices is a Swedish company working globally with the latest IoT solutions. We are located in Stockholm, the hottest hub for IoT inventions. Get in contact with us today and explore how you can become part of it! Our long-term experience in IoT devices and systems is crucial for giving your business the most for your investments, improving Time To Market, and lowering your risk.
Details : https://www.bleuio.com/blog/details.php?id=1441&title=Smart-Sensor-Devices%92s-BleuIO-Earns-KC-Certification-in-South-Korea
As a global company, it is important that Smart Sensor Devices can serve customers around the globe. Any information communication equipment manufactured or imported for sale in South Korea must have KC certification. These products must have the KC logo and product certification number printed on the product. The certification ensures an electronic device is safe and meets all electromagnetic compatibility and radio frequency requirements.
“The KC certification is a big step for BleuIO as Smart Sensor Devices continues to expand our reach to other countries,” said Axel Hammar, Founder & CEO, Smart Sensor Devices. “This certification will allow us to work with South Korean companies and provide them with a more transparent and efficient supply chain.”
About BleuIO
This BleuIO is a Bluetooth low energy USB dongle that can create a new BLE 5.0 application fastest and easiest way. Just use the AT Commands available on the device. Details about the AT commands can be found on the getting started guide, which will help anyone make a fast peripheral or central application (or both) without developing a single line of embedded code.
It is a fully integrated solution, providing MCU and Bluetooth radio in one chip, based on Dialog Semiconductor latest Bluetooth chip, DA14683. The FLASH based device permits field or boot upgradable, while the application is stored on FLASH memory. Custom settings can also be stored on FLASH memory or OTP for higher integrity. It supports Windows 10, Linux and macOS, Arduino and STM32.
For more information on BleuIO, visit www.bleuio.com
About Smart Sensor Devices
Smart Sensor Devices is a Swedish company working globally with the latest IoT solutions. We are located in Stockholm, the hottest hub for IoT inventions. Get in contact with us today and explore how you can become part of it! Our long-term experience in IoT devices and systems is crucial for giving your business the most for your investments, improving Time To Market, and lowering your risk.
Details : https://www.bleuio.com/blog/details.php?id=1441&title=Smart-Sensor-Devices%92s-BleuIO-Earns-KC-Certification-in-South-Korea
Contact
Smart Sensor DevicesContact
Sheikh Shuhad
+46 703 709 706
www.smartsensordevices.com
Sheikh Shuhad
+46 703 709 706
www.smartsensordevices.com
Categories