ReadyCOLLECT Sponsoring the Community Associations Institute 2022 Law Seminar this February in La Quinta, CA
ReadyCOLLECT, will be showcasing their HOA collection software for Attorneys & Law Firms at the 2022 CAI Law Seminar in La Quinta, California this February.
Lawrenceville, GA, January 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- AssociationREADY (www.associationready.com), a web services company based in Suwanee, GA., will be participating at the 2022 CAI Law Seminar in La Quinta, CA promoting their RC2 HOA Collection Application. ReadyCOLLECT is the Name Badge Sponsor of the three-day seminar.
The CAI (Community Associations Institute) Law Seminar is back Live this year and is brought to you by the College of Community Association Lawyers (CCAL). The program is developed each year as part of CCAL's commitment to advancing the knowledge and practice of community association law. The Law Seminar provides a unique learning opportunity to discuss emerging trends and legislative issues important to the practice of community association law. The Law Seminar is a one-of-a-kind event exploring trends and practices in association law for attorneys, management professionals and other industry leaders. The seminar programming is intended for community association lawyers.
This year’s event is being held at the La Quinta Resort & Club, February 9th though the 12th. CAI is requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for all attendees, sponsors and CAI staff attending the 2022 Community Association Law Seminar.
Attendees will be able to see more than 50 speakers, choose from nearly 25+ different educational courses, and network with other industry leaders. This seminar is a one-of-a-kind event exploring trends and practices in association law for attorneys, management professionals, and other industry leaders.
David Christy, remarked, “We look forwarded to seeing all the attendees at this year’s CAI Law Seminar. ReadyCOLLECT has worked hard in 2021 to bring you the best features available based on our client’s feedback.”
This year’s featured keynote is Jonathan Fields, an award-winning author, executive producer, and host of one of the top-ranked podcasts in the world, Good Life Project®. He is also the founder of a series of companies focused on human potential, currently helming Spark Endeavors, where he developed the groundbreaking Sparketype® Assessment. Jonathan also speaks and facilitates globally for groups and organizations of all sizes, both virtually and in person. His work has been featured widely in the media, including The New York Times, FastCompany, The Wall Street Journal, Inc., Entrepreneur, Forbes, Oprah Magazine, Elle, Allure, The Guardian.
RC2 helps law firms and attorneys in the HOA industry take control of their collection & violation processes by streamlining efficiencies that are crucial to stay ahead of the competition. We have developed a powerful online application that is proven, flexible and easy to use.
As an event sponsor, RC2 will have a booth to greet seminar attendees and speak with them throughout the event. Visitors can also get a firsthand demo of the RC2 Application and register to enter into our prize giveaway. For more information please visit our CAI Law Seminar Event Page
The CAI (Community Associations Institute) Law Seminar is back Live this year and is brought to you by the College of Community Association Lawyers (CCAL). The program is developed each year as part of CCAL's commitment to advancing the knowledge and practice of community association law. The Law Seminar provides a unique learning opportunity to discuss emerging trends and legislative issues important to the practice of community association law. The Law Seminar is a one-of-a-kind event exploring trends and practices in association law for attorneys, management professionals and other industry leaders. The seminar programming is intended for community association lawyers.
This year’s event is being held at the La Quinta Resort & Club, February 9th though the 12th. CAI is requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for all attendees, sponsors and CAI staff attending the 2022 Community Association Law Seminar.
Attendees will be able to see more than 50 speakers, choose from nearly 25+ different educational courses, and network with other industry leaders. This seminar is a one-of-a-kind event exploring trends and practices in association law for attorneys, management professionals, and other industry leaders.
David Christy, remarked, “We look forwarded to seeing all the attendees at this year’s CAI Law Seminar. ReadyCOLLECT has worked hard in 2021 to bring you the best features available based on our client’s feedback.”
This year’s featured keynote is Jonathan Fields, an award-winning author, executive producer, and host of one of the top-ranked podcasts in the world, Good Life Project®. He is also the founder of a series of companies focused on human potential, currently helming Spark Endeavors, where he developed the groundbreaking Sparketype® Assessment. Jonathan also speaks and facilitates globally for groups and organizations of all sizes, both virtually and in person. His work has been featured widely in the media, including The New York Times, FastCompany, The Wall Street Journal, Inc., Entrepreneur, Forbes, Oprah Magazine, Elle, Allure, The Guardian.
RC2 helps law firms and attorneys in the HOA industry take control of their collection & violation processes by streamlining efficiencies that are crucial to stay ahead of the competition. We have developed a powerful online application that is proven, flexible and easy to use.
As an event sponsor, RC2 will have a booth to greet seminar attendees and speak with them throughout the event. Visitors can also get a firsthand demo of the RC2 Application and register to enter into our prize giveaway. For more information please visit our CAI Law Seminar Event Page
Contact
AssociationREADYContact
John Sexton
888-497-8832
www.AssociationREADY.com
John Sexton
888-497-8832
www.AssociationREADY.com
Categories