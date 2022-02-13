Bees Deluxe Swarm the Shrine World Music Venue
The live modern blues band Bees Deluxe are returning to play one of their favorite venues, Shrine World Music, 2271 Adam Clayton Powell Jr Blvd, New York, Friday Feb. 18.
Shrine World Music Venue, 2271 Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. Blvd., NYC
On Friday, February 18, from 9:00 to 10:00 pm
Bees Deluxe, Boston's notorious acid blues ensemble, return to the Shrine World of Music on Friday, February 18th.
Blues Blast Magazine said of Bees Deluxe: "...what might happen if Freddie King took a lot of acid then wrote a song with Pat Metheny and asked a strung-out Stevie Ray Vaughan to take a solo.”
Bees Deluxe is an anything-but-basic blues band. On a mission to drag the electric-analog blues of Chicago in the 60’s, the Blue Note catalog and the funk of New Orleans into the 21st century, the band’s sound is distinctive and highly musical.
Their innovative interpretation of less-travelled tunes by artists like Etta James, Joe Zawinul, J.B. Lenoir, Miles Davis, Billie Holiday, Albert Collins and the Three Kings has won them fans and awed audiences from Maine to the Mississippi.
Bees Deluxe colors outside the lines of the standard blues repertoire re-arranging and reconstructing the classics in new and original forms stretching out when the audience insists and gearing up for the dance-floor as much as for the discerning listener. Don’t miss this genre-bending gig at the Shrine World Music Venue. For more information please visit the bees deluxe website.
Contact
Martin Avery
617-969-0334
carbonmind.com
www.beesdeluxe.com
