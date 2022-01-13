Smart Associates’ New Products Increase IBM Netezza Data Warehouse Return on Investment

Smart Associates' new products offer more options for firms to increase ROI from their IBM Netezza data warehouse investments. Netezza tech continues to provide huge value to many large firms dependent on first class business analytics. These are large investments, but through years of helping its customers to manage these systems, Smart Associates has found there are additional benefits to be realised at a relatively modest cost, such as higher availability and improved performance.