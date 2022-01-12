FLAACOs Announces New Strategic Partnership with MedOfficeDirect
With access to over 120,000 medical and surgical supply products, the partnership with the industry-leading company will provide Florida Association of ACOs members with tremendous customer service and significant cost savings.
Saint Johns, FL, January 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- MedOfficeDirect, a recognized industry leader in Medical and Surgical Supplies, joins the Florida Association of ACOs (FLAACOs) as its newest strategic partner. With access to over 120,000 products, FLAACOs members can supply their offices with all the medical and surgical supplies that they need while working with an industry leader known for low pricing and tremendous customer service. The typical customer has been able to realize savings of over 15% over their current costs on like type items.
“We are excited to open up our vast amount of medical and surgical products to the providers that are part of Florida ACOs,” said Jeff Cohen, MedOfficeDirect’s VP of Sales. “Our product portfolio is second to none, our pricing cannot be beat, and the overall customer experience will be a tremendous value to these members.”
MedOfficeDirect works with all the well-known Medical and Surgical Suppliers in the industry such as 3M, BD, Cardinal Health and many others. Traditional categories of purchase in the Medical Surgical Supply space include electronic, diagnostic, surgical, durable medical equipment, acute care, and storage/transport.
As a token of gratitude for the partnership between FLAACOs and MedOfficeDirect, FLAACOs members will receive an additional five percent off using code FLAACOS5 at checkout.
About MedOfficeDirect
MedOfficeDirect is an industry leading supplier of Medical Surgical supplies. MedOfficeDirect is a subsidiary of HealthLynked Corporation. HealthLynked Corp. provides a solution for both patient members and providers to improve healthcare through the efficient exchange of medical information. The HealthLynked Network is a cloud-based platform that allows members to connect with their healthcare providers and take more control of their healthcare. For additional information about HealthLynked Corp., please visit www.healthlynked.com and connect with HealthLynked on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
About Florida Association of ACOs (FLAACOs), a ValueH Organization
ValueH is the leading membership organization in the U.S. with a dedicated focus on driving positive and sustainable change in how value-based care is delivered and reimbursed. Founded in 2012, ValueH's FLAACOs is a professional organization for accountable care organizations and healthcare leaders throughout Florida and beyond. The association brings organizations together and drives providers to increase the quality of care delivered to patients while significantly lowering medical costs overall. To learn more, please visit our websites at www.flaacos.com and www.valueH.com and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.
Samantha Mocas
(833) 352-2267
https://www.flaacos.com
