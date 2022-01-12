Newfront Honored as One of Glassdoor's Best Places to Work in 2022
Newfront has been honored with a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award recognizing the Best Places to Work in 2022.
San Francisco, CA, January 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Newfront has been honored with a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award recognizing the Best Places to Work in 2022. The Employees’ Choice Award, now in its 14th year, is based solely on the input of employees, who elect to provide anonymous feedback by completing a company review about their job, work environment and employer on Glassdoor, the worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies.
“At Newfront, we believe that building a culture that embraces diverse disciplines – from insurance to technology to operations – and encourages collaboration is our competitive advantage,” said Newfront CEO Spike Lipkin. “If you are an insurance professional looking to grow in your career and advance the industry, we are your destination. If you are an engineer or data scientist keen on building technology to modernize one of the industries that is fundamental to society, we are your destination. If you are an operator wanting to deliver exceptional client service in an industry that has lagged in customer satisfaction, we are your destination.”
On Glassdoor, current and former employees voluntarily and anonymously share insights and opinions about their work environments by sharing a company review, designed to capture a genuine and authentic inside look at what a specific job may be like at a particular company. When sharing a company review on Glassdoor, employees are asked to rate their satisfaction with the company overall, and key workplace factors like career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, senior management, diversity and inclusion, and work/life balance. In addition, employees are asked to describe the best reasons to work at their companies as well as any downsides.
Newfront’s Glassdoor site shows that 90 percent of users leaving reviews would recommend the company to a friend.
“There is a real feeling here, that the company is poised for incredible growth both now and in the years ahead, and this excitement about the company’s future is tempered by a shared sense of vision and purpose supplied by the C-level management,” said one employee review. “True to form, Newfront’s culture merges features of an innovative tech start-up and a built-to-last, retail insurance brokerage, with a strong focus on metrics and results. It is a spectacular place to work, resources aimed at training and development are ample, and there is always strong support from teams and managers when needed.”
Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work were determined using company reviews shared by U.S.-based employees between October 20, 2020 and October 18, 2021. To be considered for the U.S. small and medium company category, a company must have had fewer than 1,000 employees and have received at least 30 ratings across each of the nine workplace attributes (overall company rating, career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, diversity and inclusion, senior management, work-life balance, recommend to a friend and six-month business outlook) taken into account as part of the awards algorithm. The final list is compiled using Glassdoor’s proprietary algorithm, led by its Economic Research Team, and takes into account quantity, quality and consistency of reviews. Complete awards methodology can be found here.
“The world of work is rapidly evolving, fueled by the pandemic and now millions of workers reevaluating their expectations from employers. This year’s Best Places to Work winners are leading the way by listening and responding to employee feedback and reimagining the employee experience to truly put their people first,” said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor chief executive officer. “It’s inspiring to see these employers step up during the pandemic to expand and grow company cultures where employees feel supported and valued in and out of work. Congratulations to all of this year’s Employees’ Choice Award winners.”
About Newfront
Newfront is transforming the delivery of risk management, employee experience, insurance, and retirement solutions by building the modern insurance platform. Transparent data delivered real-time translates into a lower total cost of risk and greater insights. Newfront makes insurance work for you.
Headquartered in San Francisco, Newfront has offices throughout California, Washington, Illinois, and New York and is home to over 700 employees who serve clients across the United States and globally. Learn more about building the Modern Insurance Experience here.
Contact Information
Jane Paolucci
Senior Vice President, Marketing
Newfront
jane.paolucci@theabdteam.com
415-798-2693
