Infosec Institute Named a Top 25 Cybersecurity Company by The Software Report
Infosec lands among top 10 cybersecurity companies for commitment to comprehensive cyber training for new and seasoned IT professionals.
Madison, WI, January 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Infosec Institute, a leading cybersecurity education company, announced that it was recognized by The Software Report as one of the Top 25 Cybersecurity Companies in 2021. The award celebrates cybersecurity companies that are committed to providing the most cutting-edge protection solutions for their customers.
“As the threat landscape and cyber skills gap continues to grow, our goal at Infosec is to accelerate global cyber-readiness by preparing the security workforce with role-guided training and empowering every employee with relevant, engaging security awareness training,” said Jack Koziol, Infosec CEO and founder. “We’re proud to be recognized by The Software Report as a leading cybersecurity company and are committed to providing our customers with the highest quality training solutions possible.”
The Software Report, a comprehensive source for market research and insights, selected Infosec from hundreds of nominations based on their leadership in the field and resounding feedback from industry professionals. Infosec was recognized alongside industry leaders like Palo Alto Networks, McAfee, Blackberry and BugCrowd. To be considered for the Top 25 list, each nominated organization had to:
Be a cybersecurity company demonstrating dominance in their respective category
Demonstrate the effectiveness of their leadership teams
Show an ability to establish a positive, inclusive working environment
"A long-standing concern for businesses across every imaginable industry, cybercrime is growing in complexity and ingenuity, and presents the threat of bringing business to a standstill," said Jonathan Carlos, Editor of The Software Report. "This year's top cybersecurity companies are committed to providing the most cutting-edge protection solutions for their valued customers. As businesses increasingly dedicate operational power to their digital transformation ambitions, cybersecurity solutions keep critical data safe while mitigating further risk and lightening the burden for internal IT professionals."
See the full list of 2021 Top 25 Cybersecurity Companies at www.thesoftwarereport.com/the-top-25-cybersecurity-companies-of-2021/
About Infosec
Infosec is the leading cybersecurity education company helping IT and security professionals advance their careers and empowering employees to be cyber-safe at work and home. Its mission is to equip individuals and organizations with the knowledge and skills to confidently outsmart cybercrime. More than 70% of the Fortune 500 have relied on Infosec Skills to develop their security talent and teams, and more than 5 million learners worldwide are more cyber-resilient from Infosec IQ’s security awareness and phishing training. Follow Infosec on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Infosec’s Resources Blog for the latest news, or visit infosecinstitute.com for more information.
About The Software Report
The Software Report is a comprehensive source for market research and insights, business news, investment activity and corporate actions related to the software sector. Based in New York City, the firm is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers and media professionals highly knowledgeable on software and the various companies, executives and investors that make up the sector.
