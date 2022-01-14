BPA Platform to Power Credit Control Alerts for Credit Hound
Codeless Platforms and Draycir join forces to improve credit control procedures.
Poole, United Kingdom, January 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Codeless Platforms and Draycir today announced the launch of a new alerts pack for Credit Hound customers. Credit Hound is advanced credit control software designed to help businesses work more proactively and reduce time-consuming admin whilst helping to manage disputes, improve cash flow and get paid faster.
“There has been a demand for an alerts package for credit from many of our partners for quite some time. Therefore, we partnered with Codeless Platforms to create a pack of ten alerts, powered by BPA Platform, that will sit alongside Credit Hound, which customers will be able to purchase. We've got thousands of users of Credit Hound, so we will be approaching all our existing clients and offering it to them,” explained Chris Hazeldine, Global Sales & Marketing Director, Draycir.
“I'll be amazed if we don't make an impact with the alerts pack, because there's some added functionality that people can get a lot of use out of. Especially with the way we licence Credit Hound. We have our core, full users, but we also have limited users and business intelligence users. They just view information, such as alerts that they've been paid by a certain customer, or a certain number of invoices have gone out etc. These users can view these alerts and deal with them as they come in. It's one of the things that I think people find very useful.”
The Credit Hound Alerts Pack includes the following credit alerts:
· New customer has been synchronised into Credit Hound
· A customer has been put on stop
· Customers over credit limits
· New chase note created by another Credit Hound user
· New transaction note created by another Credit Hound user
· New dispute note created by another Credit Hound user
· New call back note created by another Credit Hound user
· Payment has been made for outstanding transaction
· A new task has been assigned to me
· A chase has not been made for a transaction over x days old
· A transaction has been in dispute for over x days old
· A new category has been created
· Summary of when rules were run
Credit Hound is currently an on-premises product, although Draycir is building functionality for a cloud-based version that will supersede Credit Hound Professional. Credit Hound is compatible with Sun Systems, Sage 200, Sage 50, Sage X3, Sage 300 and Sage 100, and is used by customers around the world, including UK, USA, Canada, Asia and South America.
“We looked at BPA Platform and realised it was an easy solution to bring on board. We've created some SQL views to help us integrate with the alerts that we need to create. We're not rebranding or renaming it. We've been really open with all partners that it is a Codeless Platforms product. It enhances our product, and it helps Codeless Platforms sell BPA Platform to our customers and partners. It's a win-win for both sides. We are also looking at integrations with other ERPs, even other connectors to help us with our other products. We are best of breed as far as it goes with both our products, so a partnership was really a no brainer,” said Chris Hazeldine.
“If companies work together, whereby they are promoting each other's products, that can only benefit each other. It's always good for any ecosystem, especially when you can maximise relationships to provide a standout product. It gives the customer more functionality, makes them more profitable by providing a good return on investment, and enables them to make their lives more efficient in the environments they work within. Working with Draycir and Codeless Platforms, they will get that, especially within their collections and credit control functions. The key thing is to have a good customer journey together whereby the customer gets what they need, what they want, at the right price.”
About Codeless Platforms
Founded in 1999, Codeless Platforms is at the forefront of rapid application development and business process automation. We have a proven track record of developing and delivering agile, flexible and robust next generation software solutions, empowering businesses to get the most from their data as well as the ability to respond to the rapidly changing business demands of today. Our knowledge of the marketplace and channel has grown in line with this development and established us as a highly experienced and reputable software company, working with partners and software vendors (Access, Epicor, Microsoft, Sage and SAP) who have the confidence to invest in Codeless Platforms. With over 450 global partners, more than 8500 customers use Codeless Platforms’ software solutions, ranging from diverse global organisations to the small local enterprise. The company is headquartered in Poole, UK, with representative offices throughout the world.
“There has been a demand for an alerts package for credit from many of our partners for quite some time. Therefore, we partnered with Codeless Platforms to create a pack of ten alerts, powered by BPA Platform, that will sit alongside Credit Hound, which customers will be able to purchase. We've got thousands of users of Credit Hound, so we will be approaching all our existing clients and offering it to them,” explained Chris Hazeldine, Global Sales & Marketing Director, Draycir.
“I'll be amazed if we don't make an impact with the alerts pack, because there's some added functionality that people can get a lot of use out of. Especially with the way we licence Credit Hound. We have our core, full users, but we also have limited users and business intelligence users. They just view information, such as alerts that they've been paid by a certain customer, or a certain number of invoices have gone out etc. These users can view these alerts and deal with them as they come in. It's one of the things that I think people find very useful.”
The Credit Hound Alerts Pack includes the following credit alerts:
· New customer has been synchronised into Credit Hound
· A customer has been put on stop
· Customers over credit limits
· New chase note created by another Credit Hound user
· New transaction note created by another Credit Hound user
· New dispute note created by another Credit Hound user
· New call back note created by another Credit Hound user
· Payment has been made for outstanding transaction
· A new task has been assigned to me
· A chase has not been made for a transaction over x days old
· A transaction has been in dispute for over x days old
· A new category has been created
· Summary of when rules were run
Credit Hound is currently an on-premises product, although Draycir is building functionality for a cloud-based version that will supersede Credit Hound Professional. Credit Hound is compatible with Sun Systems, Sage 200, Sage 50, Sage X3, Sage 300 and Sage 100, and is used by customers around the world, including UK, USA, Canada, Asia and South America.
“We looked at BPA Platform and realised it was an easy solution to bring on board. We've created some SQL views to help us integrate with the alerts that we need to create. We're not rebranding or renaming it. We've been really open with all partners that it is a Codeless Platforms product. It enhances our product, and it helps Codeless Platforms sell BPA Platform to our customers and partners. It's a win-win for both sides. We are also looking at integrations with other ERPs, even other connectors to help us with our other products. We are best of breed as far as it goes with both our products, so a partnership was really a no brainer,” said Chris Hazeldine.
“If companies work together, whereby they are promoting each other's products, that can only benefit each other. It's always good for any ecosystem, especially when you can maximise relationships to provide a standout product. It gives the customer more functionality, makes them more profitable by providing a good return on investment, and enables them to make their lives more efficient in the environments they work within. Working with Draycir and Codeless Platforms, they will get that, especially within their collections and credit control functions. The key thing is to have a good customer journey together whereby the customer gets what they need, what they want, at the right price.”
About Codeless Platforms
Founded in 1999, Codeless Platforms is at the forefront of rapid application development and business process automation. We have a proven track record of developing and delivering agile, flexible and robust next generation software solutions, empowering businesses to get the most from their data as well as the ability to respond to the rapidly changing business demands of today. Our knowledge of the marketplace and channel has grown in line with this development and established us as a highly experienced and reputable software company, working with partners and software vendors (Access, Epicor, Microsoft, Sage and SAP) who have the confidence to invest in Codeless Platforms. With over 450 global partners, more than 8500 customers use Codeless Platforms’ software solutions, ranging from diverse global organisations to the small local enterprise. The company is headquartered in Poole, UK, with representative offices throughout the world.
Contact
Codeless PlatformsContact
Stuart Tarrant
+44 3309988700
www.codelessplatforms.com
Stuart Tarrant
+44 3309988700
www.codelessplatforms.com
Categories