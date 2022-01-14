Grinteq Included in the List of Top Magento Developers by Selected Firms
Selected Firms named Grinteq as one of the top Magento development companies in the USA.
New York, NY, January 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Selected Firms is a reputable B2B ranking platform, providing companies seeking top ecommerce, mobile, and web development vendors with a candid view on the best performers within their segments.
The leaders list contains the names of world-class Magento (Adobe Commerce) development firms and acknowledges Grinteq's efforts in empowering client brands while implementing the digital ecommerce platform.
Highly experienced in Magento, the company sets up must-have functionality fitting client business model and carries out necessary activities to improve their business conversion rate – ultimately, enhancing brand image and reducing time-to-benefits while ensuring technical health of the user-friendly webstores.
Grinteq's Magento development services list include:
Magento web development and implementation,
Magento integrations, creating a 360-degree view of the business,
Magento performance optimization, support, and maintenance,
Migration to and from the Magento platform.
“Investments in ecommerce continue to grow. Competing digital commerce businesses are to be faster and have technology at their core to create distinctive buying experiences. We take pride in providing revolutionary software solutions adhering to client’s business objectives.” -Sergey Lakishik, Grinteq CEO.
Grinteq is a boutique digital commerce service provider, uniting a team of seasoned Magento developers, software architects, UI/UX designers, and quality assurance engineers, assisting clients to attain their desired outcomes within the e-commerce segment. Founded in 2016, it has built more than 50 online stores helping brands stand out among their competitors. The services cover consulting, business analytics, architecture & design, web app development, and testing across Salesforce, Adobe Commerce (Magento), Shopify / Shopify Plus Platforms.
Contacts:
+1(347)3051085
300 Cadman Plaza West, 12th Floor, Brooklyn, New York, 11201
info@grinteq.com
Check out more on grinteq.com
