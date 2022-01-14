Veteran Attacker Quincy Amarikwa Completes His 13th Year Professionally and Enters Free Agency

Perfect Soccer announces former MLS Cup Champion Quincy Amarikwa entering 2022 free agency. The experienced attacker is available on free transfer after his completion of the 2021 season with Oakland Roots. Quincy Obina Amarikwa, MLS Cup Champion and UC Davis Hall of Fame member, is a 13 Year Professional Soccer Player, Founder of Black Players For Change (BPC), Co-Founder Limb Care Foundation (LCF), CEO of Perfect Soccer, EvolveNFTs & Co-Managing Partner, Leverage Investment