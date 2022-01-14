Christian Intensive Outpatient Program Opens to Serve Charleston
Way Institute addresses need for Christ-centered psychiatry and deep emotional healing.
Charleston, SC, January 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Way Institute is announcing today the opening of a brand new program, “The Way Program,” to serve the growing need for a Christian option, that addresses both neuropsychiatric illness as well as uncovers and resolves core emotional trauma.
The Way Program’s patients receive state of the art psychiatric care combined with Christ-centered therapy that has been validated effective, over 30 years, in replacing destructive thoughts and feelings with emotions consistent with the peace, joy and love of God. The Way Institute serves families dealing with a loved one suffering from chronic depression, anxiety, PTSD, unresolved grief, trauma, substance abuse and the associated, debilitating neuropsychiatric issues.
“My inspiration for The Way Institute arose during my attempt to find Christian based care for family members with PTSD and substance abuse,” said Dr. Van Horn. “The field of psychiatry has progressively moved in a secular direction with medication often as the only treatment avenue. The availability of a comprehensive Christian option, addressing the medical, emotional, social and spiritual needs of the patient, is essentially nonexistent for most families.”
The Way Program offers a 14 or 28 day program, with daily medication assessments, and monthly outpatient care for one year.
About Way Institute
Founder and Medical Director, William A Van Horn, MD, has a passion to provide excellence in medical care for all neuropsychiatric illness as well as the opportunity for true healing and restoration in an environment of God's love.
