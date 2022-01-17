Documentary Showcase Presents Gottfried Helnwein and the Dreaming Child
Los Angeles, CA, January 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Scientology Network’s Documentary Showcase, the weekly series providing a platform for Independent filmmakers to air films on important social, cultural and environmental issues, presents the award-winning documentary Gottfried Helnwein and the Dreaming Child on a special night and time: Saturday, 22 January 2022, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.
For celebrated Austrian artist Gottfried Helnwein, the child is a symbol of innocence—a symbol he uses to communicate a powerful and compelling message of innocence lost. For Israel’s most celebrated playwright, Hanoch Levin, innocence is portrayed in the measured breaths of a sleeping child moments before waking up to a nightmare.
Such is the collaboration featured in Gottfried Helnwein and the Dreaming Child, a film that captures the creative process as two titans of art—one where breathtaking visuals complement profound storytelling—come together to bring this awe-inspiring production to the stage.
Produced and directed by Lisa Kirk Colburn, Gottfried Helnwein and the Dreaming Child captures the drama leading up to the world premiere of a controversial Israeli opera.
Colburn conveys why she set about making the film about art:
“The universal themes in The Dreaming Child are about survival, about freedom.… What I hope to achieve is that you’re moved to want to seek out more art, [because] I can’t think of a better way of understanding culture than through art.”
Gottfried Helnwein and the Dreaming Child was an Official Selection at the Atlanta Jewish Film Festival, the ReelHeART International Film Festival and the Carmel Art and Film Festival.
About Lisa Kirk Colburn
Lisa Kirk Colburn is a writer/director/producer who produced the feature-length documentary Sacred Stage: The Mariinsky Theater in 2005, which premiered at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, and at the Lincoln Center in New York City before playing to worldwide audiences. Lisa directed, produced and executive produced the feature-length documentary Gottfried Helnwein and the Dreaming Child and currently serves on the Board of Directors for the International Documentary Association.
About Documentary Showcase
Fundamental to Scientology is a humanitarian mission that extends to some 200 nations with programs for human rights, human decency, literacy, morality, drug prevention and disaster relief. For this reason, the Scientology Network provides a platform for Independent filmmakers who embrace a vision of building a better world.
Documentary Showcase debuts films weekly from award-winning Independent filmmakers whose goal is to improve society by raising awareness of social, cultural and environmental issues.
For more information, visit scientology.tv/docs.
The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists; showing the Church as a global organization; and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by Independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.
Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320 and can be streamed at scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.
