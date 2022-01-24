Made-in-China.com Launches M Youda Express Service to Target "Missing Middle"
To better service global importers who would like high quality cross-border express services without the super high fees, On January 1, Made-in-China.com launched its official cross-border logistics service M Youda.
Los Angeles, CA, January 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- To better service global importers who would like high quality cross-border express services without the super high fees, On January 1, Made-in-China.com launched its official cross-border logistics service M Youda.
Not super-fast, not super-expensive, is the mantra of newly launched express service M Youda, which is targeting lower cost express mail services for small and light packages dispatched from China to international buyers.
The continuous transformation of traditional methods of international trade towards cross-border e-commerce has provided an important route for Chinese enterprises to sell their products overseas.
Xu Bo, Vice General Manager outlined that in the context of the transfer of traditional foreign trade exports to cross-border e-commerce, the three major service sectors of logistics, marketing and finance have also changed.
Marketing is now more focused digitization and DTC empowerment. Trade finance, is moving from the traditional transfers to the micropayments; From a traditional bank credit system to a cross-border supply chain credit system; While cross-border insurance, mainly transportation liability insurance and product quality insurance, has also gradually developed systematically.
In terms of logistics, traditional large orders have become small orders with low-frequency purchases becoming high-frequency smaller purchases, and large container consolidation becoming fragmented delivery.
This transformation has created a "1+3" new ecology composed of business flow, logistics, information flow, and financial capital flow, with logistics as the core and most direct pain point for businesses.
However, at present, there is no real full-link cross-border logistics company in the market, but rather a "scattered breakthrough" pattern; As either a collaborative platform model, which can achieve order flow operations by matching information; Or a focus point model, such as line service, direct mail service or overseas warehouse service.
Based on the assessment of the imbalance between the demand and the supply side of the market, MIC has found an opportunity to launch a self-built logistics service.
In Xu’s view, there are mainly two types of companies that can make breakthroughs in the cross-border logistics system: First, professional players in traditional logistics companies who have a systematic and standardized service system. These include postal logistics enterprises, transportation enterprises with line services as the core, and contract logistics enterprises mainly based on warehouse distribution.
Second, platform enterprises that have accumulated a large number of small and medium-sized enterprises in the traditional foreign trade era.
MIC falls into the second category. In addition to strong customer acquisition capabilities and natural demand, such platform-based companies often have a strong sales team to serve upstream corporate customers.
Buyers can use this service once they place order on the MIC platform. They can track the logistics after placing the order. Currently M Youda’s door-to-door collection service covers 185 cities in 26 provinces across the country.
The whole process of parcel delivery is traceable. In addition, a pre-sorting mechanism is set up, with strong customs clearance capabilities; The distribution network can cover more than 50 countries and regions around the world.
The first phase of the product launch was selected in 8 countries including the United States, Canada, Australia, Spain, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Italy. Now, there are 55 Countries or regions can use this service. Canada, United States, Australia, New Zealand, France, Austria, Belgium, Iceland, Ireland, Denmark, Italy, Germany, Greece, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Finland, Switzerland, Russia, Luxembourg, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom, Singapore Japan, Hong Kong China, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Brunei, Cambodia, Vietnam, Taiwan China, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Israel, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania, South Africa, Poland, Czech Republic, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador.
In addition, M Youda is divided into two categories: economic and standard, for users to choose, combine and match to achieve the highest cost performance.
At present, Made-in-China.com is a brand of Focus Technology Co., Ltd, having an overseas warehouse of nearly 20,000 square meters in Los Angeles, USA, and uses this as a fulcrum to form an overseas warehouse network. The warehouse network layout has been developed to meet the multi-point distribution needs of cross-border sellers.
After the M Youda direct mail small package service matures, Made-in-China.com will continue to break through the two lines of sea and airline shipping, and finally optimize all aspects of cross-border logistics through unified digital interfaces, intelligent technical means and resource integration capabilities to provide full-link services for global buyers.
Not super-fast, not super-expensive, is the mantra of newly launched express service M Youda, which is targeting lower cost express mail services for small and light packages dispatched from China to international buyers.
The continuous transformation of traditional methods of international trade towards cross-border e-commerce has provided an important route for Chinese enterprises to sell their products overseas.
Xu Bo, Vice General Manager outlined that in the context of the transfer of traditional foreign trade exports to cross-border e-commerce, the three major service sectors of logistics, marketing and finance have also changed.
Marketing is now more focused digitization and DTC empowerment. Trade finance, is moving from the traditional transfers to the micropayments; From a traditional bank credit system to a cross-border supply chain credit system; While cross-border insurance, mainly transportation liability insurance and product quality insurance, has also gradually developed systematically.
In terms of logistics, traditional large orders have become small orders with low-frequency purchases becoming high-frequency smaller purchases, and large container consolidation becoming fragmented delivery.
This transformation has created a "1+3" new ecology composed of business flow, logistics, information flow, and financial capital flow, with logistics as the core and most direct pain point for businesses.
However, at present, there is no real full-link cross-border logistics company in the market, but rather a "scattered breakthrough" pattern; As either a collaborative platform model, which can achieve order flow operations by matching information; Or a focus point model, such as line service, direct mail service or overseas warehouse service.
Based on the assessment of the imbalance between the demand and the supply side of the market, MIC has found an opportunity to launch a self-built logistics service.
In Xu’s view, there are mainly two types of companies that can make breakthroughs in the cross-border logistics system: First, professional players in traditional logistics companies who have a systematic and standardized service system. These include postal logistics enterprises, transportation enterprises with line services as the core, and contract logistics enterprises mainly based on warehouse distribution.
Second, platform enterprises that have accumulated a large number of small and medium-sized enterprises in the traditional foreign trade era.
MIC falls into the second category. In addition to strong customer acquisition capabilities and natural demand, such platform-based companies often have a strong sales team to serve upstream corporate customers.
Buyers can use this service once they place order on the MIC platform. They can track the logistics after placing the order. Currently M Youda’s door-to-door collection service covers 185 cities in 26 provinces across the country.
The whole process of parcel delivery is traceable. In addition, a pre-sorting mechanism is set up, with strong customs clearance capabilities; The distribution network can cover more than 50 countries and regions around the world.
The first phase of the product launch was selected in 8 countries including the United States, Canada, Australia, Spain, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Italy. Now, there are 55 Countries or regions can use this service. Canada, United States, Australia, New Zealand, France, Austria, Belgium, Iceland, Ireland, Denmark, Italy, Germany, Greece, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Finland, Switzerland, Russia, Luxembourg, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom, Singapore Japan, Hong Kong China, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Brunei, Cambodia, Vietnam, Taiwan China, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Israel, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania, South Africa, Poland, Czech Republic, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador.
In addition, M Youda is divided into two categories: economic and standard, for users to choose, combine and match to achieve the highest cost performance.
At present, Made-in-China.com is a brand of Focus Technology Co., Ltd, having an overseas warehouse of nearly 20,000 square meters in Los Angeles, USA, and uses this as a fulcrum to form an overseas warehouse network. The warehouse network layout has been developed to meet the multi-point distribution needs of cross-border sellers.
After the M Youda direct mail small package service matures, Made-in-China.com will continue to break through the two lines of sea and airline shipping, and finally optimize all aspects of cross-border logistics through unified digital interfaces, intelligent technical means and resource integration capabilities to provide full-link services for global buyers.
Contact
Made-in-China.comContact
Celine Lee
+86 15850587684
https://www.made-in-china.com/
Celine Lee
+86 15850587684
https://www.made-in-china.com/
Categories