Colorado Author Releases Passion Project Book to Help Others Find Success with Short Stories
New book, "The Business of Short Stories," by Shannon Lawrence, is a valuable resource for writers wanting to get into short stories.
Colorado Springs, CO, February 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Shannon Lawrence, an author in Colorado Springs, has collected her knowledge of the short story publishing world into a single resource for aspiring authors who want to find success with the short form. The Business of Short Stories releases in e-book and paperback February 1 on Amazon, with other locations to follow.
After years of teaching workshops on the topic, Lawrence has compiled useful tips, instructions, and resources to help others write, edit, submit, publish, and market their short stories. From the dynamics of short stories to how to find publishers, options for traditional publication and self-publishing to building websites and social media presence, The Business of Short Stories is an important resource that cuts down on the time it takes to learn the business.
Lawrence has made a career in short stories, a non-traditional path for authors. She wants to help others follow similar paths or expand and enrich more traditional paths.
Shannon Lawrence can be found at the Warrior Muse Press website: www.thewarriormuse.com.
After years of teaching workshops on the topic, Lawrence has compiled useful tips, instructions, and resources to help others write, edit, submit, publish, and market their short stories. From the dynamics of short stories to how to find publishers, options for traditional publication and self-publishing to building websites and social media presence, The Business of Short Stories is an important resource that cuts down on the time it takes to learn the business.
Lawrence has made a career in short stories, a non-traditional path for authors. She wants to help others follow similar paths or expand and enrich more traditional paths.
Shannon Lawrence can be found at the Warrior Muse Press website: www.thewarriormuse.com.
Contact
Warrior Muse PressContact
Shannon Lawrence
719-266-4814
www.thewarriormuse.com
Shannon Lawrence
719-266-4814
www.thewarriormuse.com
Categories