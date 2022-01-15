Driving Sales, Revenues Easy for e-Tailers with PeddleWeb’s e-Commerce SEO Services
Ahmedabad, India, January 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- PeddleWeb, one of the leading e-commerce SEO services providers in India, announced e-commerce SEO services for online retailers and businesses.
The e-commerce industry has revolutionized the way shopping is done. It enables customers to shop from the comfort and safety of their homes. For this reason, the sector posted huge growth, especially in recent years, and witnessed the entry of many new players. It has made the space extremely competitive and aggressive.
To remain ahead of the competition, an online retailer not only needs to deal with high-quality products or services but also invest time and resources in marketing and promotion. PeddleWeb aims to provide professional e-commerce SEO services and to its e-commerce clients.
As part of its e-commerce SEO services for online retailers, or e-tailers, PeddleWeb will take care of the following:
Comprehensive requirement analysis: The online marketing firm will customize SEO solutions by performing a comprehensive requirement analysis of an e-commerce business.
Website audit and keyword analysis: The SEO service provider will conduct a complete audit, keywords analysis, and use precise strategies to enhance the searchability and visibility of an e-commerce website.
Brand management: The SEO company will establish and maintain brand awareness among the target audience through various online activities.
On-page and off-page optimization: The agency will perform on-page and off-page SEO activities to enhance brand awareness and customer engagement.
Paid marketing: The company will also use paid marketing services to create a buzz around the businesses and generate awareness.
Social media marketing: The e-commerce SEO provider will engage will promote online marketplaces on specific social media platforms to help e-tailers get customers.
Speaking on the launch of e-commerce SEO services, the spokesperson of the digital marketing firm said, “At PeddleWeb, we are delighted to provide e-commerce SEO services for online retailers. Under this, our team of digital marketing professionals will work closely with e-commerce companies and provide them with the broad range of e-commerce SEO services to boost their online presence and drive traffic to their e-commerce website.”
He further added, “Our team will use a multi-prong approach to promote the digital presence of our e-commerce client. The first step will be to curate a plan to promote brand recognition based on the results. The second step is to perform a competitor analysis to understand the e-commerce platform’s strengths and weaknesses. After that, the team will determine strategies to enhance the searchability and visibility of the e-commerce website. Each team will be assigned specific digital marketing activities. After performing the tasks, the team will analyze the performance and measure the results.”
He concluded, “We have some prestigious e-commerce companies in India as well as overseas companies as our clients. The best part of our professional journey is helping them achieve the desired outcomes and enabling them to reach more customers. Now that we have built the capabilities, we are looking forward to teaming up with more e-tailers and helping them reach new heights.”
About PeddleWeb
PeddleWeb is one of the fastest-growing e-commerce SEO providers in India. The company has designed its e-commerce SEO services to generate high traffic to e-commerce websites and boost sales and revenues.
The e-commerce industry has revolutionized the way shopping is done. It enables customers to shop from the comfort and safety of their homes. For this reason, the sector posted huge growth, especially in recent years, and witnessed the entry of many new players. It has made the space extremely competitive and aggressive.
To remain ahead of the competition, an online retailer not only needs to deal with high-quality products or services but also invest time and resources in marketing and promotion. PeddleWeb aims to provide professional e-commerce SEO services and to its e-commerce clients.
As part of its e-commerce SEO services for online retailers, or e-tailers, PeddleWeb will take care of the following:
Comprehensive requirement analysis: The online marketing firm will customize SEO solutions by performing a comprehensive requirement analysis of an e-commerce business.
Website audit and keyword analysis: The SEO service provider will conduct a complete audit, keywords analysis, and use precise strategies to enhance the searchability and visibility of an e-commerce website.
Brand management: The SEO company will establish and maintain brand awareness among the target audience through various online activities.
On-page and off-page optimization: The agency will perform on-page and off-page SEO activities to enhance brand awareness and customer engagement.
Paid marketing: The company will also use paid marketing services to create a buzz around the businesses and generate awareness.
Social media marketing: The e-commerce SEO provider will engage will promote online marketplaces on specific social media platforms to help e-tailers get customers.
Speaking on the launch of e-commerce SEO services, the spokesperson of the digital marketing firm said, “At PeddleWeb, we are delighted to provide e-commerce SEO services for online retailers. Under this, our team of digital marketing professionals will work closely with e-commerce companies and provide them with the broad range of e-commerce SEO services to boost their online presence and drive traffic to their e-commerce website.”
He further added, “Our team will use a multi-prong approach to promote the digital presence of our e-commerce client. The first step will be to curate a plan to promote brand recognition based on the results. The second step is to perform a competitor analysis to understand the e-commerce platform’s strengths and weaknesses. After that, the team will determine strategies to enhance the searchability and visibility of the e-commerce website. Each team will be assigned specific digital marketing activities. After performing the tasks, the team will analyze the performance and measure the results.”
He concluded, “We have some prestigious e-commerce companies in India as well as overseas companies as our clients. The best part of our professional journey is helping them achieve the desired outcomes and enabling them to reach more customers. Now that we have built the capabilities, we are looking forward to teaming up with more e-tailers and helping them reach new heights.”
About PeddleWeb
PeddleWeb is one of the fastest-growing e-commerce SEO providers in India. The company has designed its e-commerce SEO services to generate high traffic to e-commerce websites and boost sales and revenues.
Contact
PeddleWebContact
Maulik Shah
740-538-5851
https://www.peddleweb.com/
Maulik Shah
740-538-5851
https://www.peddleweb.com/
Categories