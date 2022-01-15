Systweak Brings New Updates to "Locker for Insta Social App" for Android
Instagram Locker app gets revamped with new UI & locking system to protect chats.
Jaipur, India, January 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Makers of several practical solutions for popular Operating Systems like Windows, Mac, Android & iOS, Systweak Software have revamped their popular Android application Locker for Insta Social App. With the new update, the security tool gets a refreshed User-Interface and enhanced locking system to keep your privacy intact.
Locker for Insta Social App, is specifically designed for individuals who are genuinely concerned about their digital privacy. The application helps users to lock their personal Instagram chats from unauthorized access. It comes with fingerprint, passcode, face lock, pattern lock protection to secure your personal conversations from prying eyes.
Mr. Shrishail Rana, CEO, Systweak Software, expressed, “We truly believe that adding new features constantly, expands the scope of a utility. To provide users with hassle-free experience, we’ve completely revamped the UI and have added an improved locking system that can live up to the expectations of users, when it comes to maintaining digital privacy.”
“Our persistent effort is to develop applications that encompass all possible functionalities. Keeping this in mind, we thought of revamping the entire Locker for Insta Social app to give users a refreshed feel and have enhanced the compatibility with all the latest Android OS for smooth functioning. Additionally, we’ve also fixed some minor bugs, so that users can rely on the application to protect their personal Insta chats, in a few taps,” added Mr. Praveen Khanna, Vice-President, Systweak Software.
Locker for Insta Social App is available on the Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.systweak.lockerforinstagram
About the company: Systweak Software has been developing and distributing Windows, Mac, iOS & Android Apps for the last 20 years to improve the average user’s digital experience. It has recently been featured in the “100 Most Promising Microsoft Solution Providers” list by the enterprise solutions magazine, CIO Review. Some of the company’s flagship apps have been featured on Newswatch, the Discovery Channel’s tech news bulletin. Systweak Software has a large user-base in North America followed by several countries in Europe and Asia.
