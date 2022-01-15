Sardina Systems Celebrates the Official Opening of a Subsidiary in Luxembourg
Sardina Systems, a UK-based FishOS developer and vendor, announce the opening of a new subsidiary, Sardina Systems S.à.r.l., in Luxembourg.
London, United Kingdom, January 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Kenneth Tan, CEO of Sardina Systems, explains the strategic importance of the new subsidiary office: “Central and Western Europe has always been a strategic region with steady growing success for Sardina Systems. Before Brexit, UK business was a part of the European trading area. New reality creates new rules, opportunities, and regulations. That is why we realize it is crucial to stay close to our customers on the EU market. By establishing a subsidiary and setting up a local operation in Luxembourg, Sardina Systems can provide better support for our customers and representatives with their cloud projects, sales, and services.”
Roman Borisovich, Executive Director of Sardina Systems S.à.r.l., believes Luxembourg is a perfect location for a new company’s subsidiary. “The decision to open a subsidiary in Luxembourg is also conditioned by a country’s active economic policy, its focus on new technologies, and on cyber industries in particular. Sardina Systems S.à.r.l. allows us to strengthen our business in Europe, grow channel partners network and keep Sardina’s support and service quality at a traditionally high level,” states Roman Borisovich.
About Sardina Systems
Sardina Systems is a leading European operation management software developer and vendor headquartered in the UK and local presence in Germany, Luxembourg, Ukraine, and Russia. FishOS, the brainchild of Sardina Systems, is a private cloud management software platform enabling enterprises to rapidly experience the value of scalable, agile, and flexible OpenStack and Kubernetes clouds while maximizing the utility of their resources with zero-downtime operations.
Sardina Systems delivers a full suite of operations management tools and professional services and support that allows its customers to overcome the challenges of large-scale data center operations.
Since 2014, Sardina Systems has significantly expanded its business geography due to the extensive development of the channel partner network. In 2015, FishOS won the IDC HPC Innovation Award. In 2017, Sardina Systems was announced as the best Open Data Center Project and won a DCD Award with FishOS.
To get more information visit www.sardinasystems.com
