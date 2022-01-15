ABD’s New Courtyard 3BR Floor Plan is the Model of the Moment for 2022
ABD Development Company has announced its newest member of the Courtyard family of models in Providence Golf Club Community located just southwest of Orlando, Florida. The Courtyard 3BR has been sleekly designed for 50 foot lots in the new Hampton neighborhood, but without sacrificing any of the hallmark features of the iconic Courtyard floor plan.
Orlando, FL, January 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- ABD Development Company has done it again with the latest version of the multiple award-winning Courtyard model in Providence Golf Club Community. This three bedroom floor plan with vista views has been designed perfectly for the 50 foot lots of the Phase Two neighborhoods on the back nine of the Providence champion golf course.
“Nothing has been sacrificed in delivering this ideal new Courtyard home for the Hampton neighborhood of Providence,” says Yuval Botansky, President of ABD. “As the community evolves so do the needs of our home buyers and we have risen to the occasion with the Courtyard 3BR. We think all new home buyers in this active Florida real estate marketplace should have the option to own a Courtyard, the model of the moment.”
Upon entering, the Courtyard 3BR features the breathtaking enclosed courtyard area, ideal for a custom pool and/or summer kitchen. The model's 1911 square feet of living space is just right with all the necessary common areas and the luxury of three full baths, one in the separate guest suite/office/pool house. As always the Courtyard is the epitome of Florida indoor/outdoor living, which has only become more popular heading into 2022.
This new home design for Orlando golf home seekers once again sets ABD apart from the competition, propelling ahead of other builders when it comes to standard features. The Courtyard 3BR currently has a base price of $480,000 without a pool. At press time there were a few Courtyard 3BR spec homes with pools available but the popularity of this new home for the Orlando real estate market has proven strong so buyers are advised to act quickly.
Contact ABD sales representatives at any time for a private tour of this Florida golfer’s dream gated community, exquisite models, and available home sites.
For more information about ABD Development, please see
http://www.abddevelopment.com.
For more information about Providence Golf Club Community, please see
http://www.providenceflorida.com.
“Nothing has been sacrificed in delivering this ideal new Courtyard home for the Hampton neighborhood of Providence,” says Yuval Botansky, President of ABD. “As the community evolves so do the needs of our home buyers and we have risen to the occasion with the Courtyard 3BR. We think all new home buyers in this active Florida real estate marketplace should have the option to own a Courtyard, the model of the moment.”
Upon entering, the Courtyard 3BR features the breathtaking enclosed courtyard area, ideal for a custom pool and/or summer kitchen. The model's 1911 square feet of living space is just right with all the necessary common areas and the luxury of three full baths, one in the separate guest suite/office/pool house. As always the Courtyard is the epitome of Florida indoor/outdoor living, which has only become more popular heading into 2022.
This new home design for Orlando golf home seekers once again sets ABD apart from the competition, propelling ahead of other builders when it comes to standard features. The Courtyard 3BR currently has a base price of $480,000 without a pool. At press time there were a few Courtyard 3BR spec homes with pools available but the popularity of this new home for the Orlando real estate market has proven strong so buyers are advised to act quickly.
Contact ABD sales representatives at any time for a private tour of this Florida golfer’s dream gated community, exquisite models, and available home sites.
For more information about ABD Development, please see
http://www.abddevelopment.com.
For more information about Providence Golf Club Community, please see
http://www.providenceflorida.com.
Contact
ABD Development Company/ProvidenceContact
Matt Brown, VP of Sales, Marketing & Land Acquisition
863-420-2100, extension 103
www.abddevelopment.com
Matt Brown, VP of Sales, Marketing & Land Acquisition
863-420-2100, extension 103
www.abddevelopment.com
Categories