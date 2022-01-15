SCHURTER to Exhibit at Data Center World - DCW
Santa Rosa, CA, January 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Data Center World (DCW) conference will take place March 28-31, 2022 at the Austin Convention Center in Austin, Texas. The educational conference offers expert insight on current technologies needed to optimize any data center. DCW has over 30 years of experience bringing top-level education from industry leaders, networking, and best-in-class vendors together for this annual event. This year, industry experts will meet to discuss such topics as “Emerging Data Center Technologies,” “Colocation, Hosting and Cloud Innovation,” and “Sustainability and Mission Critical Facilities Management” amongst others.
SCHURTER is excited to be among the exhibitors at the 2022 conference. The company will have on display its AC power connectors, which are built according to the IEC 60320-1 standard and are prominently used in PDU and ICT related equipment around the globe. SCHURTER appliance inlets and outlets feature a myriad of options which are designed to enable power distribution. These options include IDC terminals, integrated light pipe, high temp, color variations, and cord retaining solutions. Also on display will be SCHURTER’s range of 400 VDC couplers, built according to the new IEC TS 2735 standard for PDU applications, as well as the company’s just released 4750 IEC C13 outlet strips and recently expanded portfolio of NEMA 5-15R receptacles. Learn more about SCHURTER’s safe and reliable power products designed for data centers. https://us.schurter.com/en/Landing-Page/Products-and-Technologies/Datacenter . SCHURTER EMC filters, circuit protection, pushbutton switches and HMI products will also be on display.
Stop by Booth # 836 to see SCHURTER’s broad portfolio of connection, circuit protection, switches and EMC products perfectly suited for the data communications industry.
They look forward to seeing you there.
SCHURTER is excited to be among the exhibitors at the 2022 conference. The company will have on display its AC power connectors, which are built according to the IEC 60320-1 standard and are prominently used in PDU and ICT related equipment around the globe. SCHURTER appliance inlets and outlets feature a myriad of options which are designed to enable power distribution. These options include IDC terminals, integrated light pipe, high temp, color variations, and cord retaining solutions. Also on display will be SCHURTER’s range of 400 VDC couplers, built according to the new IEC TS 2735 standard for PDU applications, as well as the company’s just released 4750 IEC C13 outlet strips and recently expanded portfolio of NEMA 5-15R receptacles. Learn more about SCHURTER’s safe and reliable power products designed for data centers. https://us.schurter.com/en/Landing-Page/Products-and-Technologies/Datacenter . SCHURTER EMC filters, circuit protection, pushbutton switches and HMI products will also be on display.
Stop by Booth # 836 to see SCHURTER’s broad portfolio of connection, circuit protection, switches and EMC products perfectly suited for the data communications industry.
They look forward to seeing you there.
Contact
SCHURTER Inc.Contact
Myra Hallman
(707) 636-3003
us.schurter.com/en/Home
Myra Hallman
(707) 636-3003
us.schurter.com/en/Home
Categories