Local Dentist Expands Healthcare Options with Fort Wayne Sleep Solutions Innovating Sleep Treatments for Fort Wayne Residents

A new business launch from local dentist and owner of Hale Family Dentistry. Dr. Jonathan Hale has opened a new business to introduce a new, innovative service to Fort Wayne residents. Something that hasn't been offered before, Fort Wayne Sleep Solutions is a one-of-a-kind dental sleep center, one of the first of its kind in this city.