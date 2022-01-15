14 Year Old Volunteer of the Micah 6:8 Initiative Challenges Vets and Kennels to Take in Homeless Pets
While people have emergency shelters they can retreat to, most shelters don't have pet accommodations, which could be life-threatening if they can’t find shelter. Fourteen-year-old Chaise Schillinger of Rogers has reached out to more than 20 Benton County veterinary clinics and kennels, asking to use their open kennel space for the homeless pets as needed.
Rogers, AR, January 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- A Northwest Arkansas teenager working on a congressional award teamed up with The Micah 6:8 Initiative and the Northwest Arkansas Continuum of Care for homeless services to help pets that are owned by people experiencing homelessness during the harsh winter months. While people have emergency shelters they can retreat to, most shelters don't have pet accommodations, which could be life-threatening if they can’t find shelter.
Chaise Schillinger of Rogers has reached out to more than 20 Benton County veterinary clinics and kennels, asking to use their open kennel space for the homeless pets as needed. “When people go homeless, their pets go homeless too, and I hate the thought of pets spending nights in a car or outside during freezing weather,'' says Schillinger.
The Northwest Arkansas Continuum of Care is aware of over 300 families or individuals that are experiencing homelessness at present in Benton, Washington, Madison, and Carroll counties in Northwest Arkansas. “Pets are important members of our families who provide support and companionship. We appreciate Chaise and his efforts to raise awareness and reach out to vet clinics in our community to help ensure homeless pets are cared for during the harsh winter weather,” says Pam Hutcheson, the Executive Director of NWA Continuum of Care.
“There is never a good time to be homeless, but winter creates even greater challenges, especially to families that have pets,” says Schillinger, who adds that he hopes people will reach out to their local veterinarians and kennels to talk to them about taking in pets whose owners are homeless this winter.
To learn more about area homelessness and how you can help, please call 479-717-7737 or visit NWACOC.com.
The Micah 6:8 Initiative is a member of the Northwest Arkansas Continuum of Care and provides programs to address and prevent homelessness in Northwest Arkansas.
Chaise Schillinger of Rogers has reached out to more than 20 Benton County veterinary clinics and kennels, asking to use their open kennel space for the homeless pets as needed. “When people go homeless, their pets go homeless too, and I hate the thought of pets spending nights in a car or outside during freezing weather,'' says Schillinger.
The Northwest Arkansas Continuum of Care is aware of over 300 families or individuals that are experiencing homelessness at present in Benton, Washington, Madison, and Carroll counties in Northwest Arkansas. “Pets are important members of our families who provide support and companionship. We appreciate Chaise and his efforts to raise awareness and reach out to vet clinics in our community to help ensure homeless pets are cared for during the harsh winter weather,” says Pam Hutcheson, the Executive Director of NWA Continuum of Care.
“There is never a good time to be homeless, but winter creates even greater challenges, especially to families that have pets,” says Schillinger, who adds that he hopes people will reach out to their local veterinarians and kennels to talk to them about taking in pets whose owners are homeless this winter.
To learn more about area homelessness and how you can help, please call 479-717-7737 or visit NWACOC.com.
The Micah 6:8 Initiative is a member of the Northwest Arkansas Continuum of Care and provides programs to address and prevent homelessness in Northwest Arkansas.
Contact
Micah 6:8 InitiativeContact
Donna Schillinger
479-774-5699
https://www.micah68initiative.org/
Donna Schillinger
479-774-5699
https://www.micah68initiative.org/
Categories