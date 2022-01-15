14 Year Old Volunteer of the Micah 6:8 Initiative Challenges Vets and Kennels to Take in Homeless Pets

While people have emergency shelters they can retreat to, most shelters don't have pet accommodations, which could be life-threatening if they can’t find shelter. Fourteen-year-old Chaise Schillinger of Rogers has reached out to more than 20 Benton County veterinary clinics and kennels, asking to use their open kennel space for the homeless pets as needed.