My FrontPage Story is in Its Fifth Year of "Making People Cry" in a Good Way, and They Are Improving Their Ordering Process for the Customer's Sake
My FrontPage Story has put together a team of professional journalists that write personalized newspaper stories for your friends, loved ones and everyone in between. And now, getting a story written has never been easier! With three different interview options (filling out a form, answering questions via email, or a phone call - the phone interview is going to soon be an additional charge), you can pick the interview type you are most comfortable with and have a reporter write your story.
Harrisburg, PA, January 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- When you think of a newspaper, you probably think of The New York Times, The Washington Post or some sort of local newspaper. And with that, you probably think about how it is the same old stories, whether it is political stories, sports stories or anything in between.
At MyFrontPageStory.com, they are changing the game in the newspaper industry. They are a team of journalists who work to turn ordinary people's lives into extraordinary stories and keepsakes that will be cherished for years to come.
After being founded in 2017, the company has worked to reach new heights and new audiences. They started by just writing and designing stories, but they have more recently expanded to printing and framing people's stories as well.
On top of trying to reach new demographics every day, the company is also working on ways to make the process simpler and much more customer-friendly and efficient.
That's why they are offering more than just a 10-15 minute phone interview that is conducted by one of their journalists, as was their original standard.
"One of the things we have learned over the almost five years of being in business is that not everyone likes to talk on the phone, and more than that, a lot of people feel a lot of pressure to fit everything into a short phone call," their former lead journalist and current freelance journalist, Matt Kennedy, said.
Now, customers have the option of filling out a form that pops up after their payment, or they can have a journalist send them a personalized list of questions that the customer can answer via email.
They write gifts for all occasions, whether that be Valentine's Day, Mother's Day, Christmas, a wedding, a birthday or any other occasion that you can think of, and are backed by people like retired NFL lineman Ross Tucker and ESPN analyst Adam Schefter.
They just had their biggest year so far in 2021, and they look to continue to grow even more in 2022.
They have now reached every US state other than Mississippi, so they are also hoping to knock that goal off the list this year.
The company will continue to work hard to listen to the customer and make the necessary changes to give them a great experience, and that is why they have been making the changes and additions to the company that they have already.
So, next time you think of the newspaper, think about checking out My FrontPage Story.
Contact
Nathaniel Chambers
717-219-2221
myfrontpagestory.com
