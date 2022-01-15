2nd Annual Conch Shell International Film Festival Welcomes Submissions from Caribbean & Caribbean Diaspora Creatives
Conch Shell Int'l Film Fest accepting short film and script submissions for August 26-28, 2022 online fest.
Queens, NY, January 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Conch Shell Productions is currently accepting submissions for the second annual Conch Shell International Film Festival 2022 (CSIFF 2022) that will run from August 26-28, 2022 online on Filmocracy.com’s festival streaming platform. The festival will feature films, workshops, networking events, screenplay readings, and Master’s Classes. Regular deadline for submission is April 15th, 2022. Late deadline is June 3, 2022. Visit conchshelliff.com for a submission link.
Conch Shell International Film Festival (CSIFF) was founded by actress/writer/producer Magaly Colimon-Christopher. The festival promotes short films and screenplays written by artists from the Caribbean and the Caribbean Diaspora. For the second consecutive year, industry sponsor Filmocracy will provide a safe and interactive online film festival experience for filmmakers and attendees; and Award Sponsor, Final Draft (industry leader in screenwriting software) will be commemorate the accomplishments of award winners with software prizes.
The festival is seeking films from 1 minute to 30 minutes from aspiring independent filmmakers, student shorts, and short screenplays/television pilot scripts. This year’s festival features indie and student films that inspire social change.
Eligibility requirements:
Short films that have screened in previous festivals between 2010-2021 are eligible for Jury and/or Audience Choice Awards.
Categories include: narrative (all genres), documentary, animation, web series, micro shorts, music videos, mixed media and experimental films.
Films under consideration are written or directed by Caribbean Diaspora or Caribbean artists
Screenplays: Any genre; 40 pages max
Filmmaker reviews about Conch Shell Int’l Film Fest 2021:
“It was seamless, immersive and jam packed! We came out far more enriched than we went in. Communication and networking were off the chain! Even though they had tech support, we didn't need it. The hospitality was amazing. Overall quality, fantastic. Our film, Sweet Rind, even won 2 awards, including Audience Choice!!!” - JR Roache, “Sweet Rind”
“That first edition was thoroughly thought out from the very start. It was an absolutely amazing experience to be part of the selection and meet all the people involved. Congratulations!” -Wally Fall, “Plowing the Stars”
