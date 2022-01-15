2nd Annual Conch Shell International Film Fest Announces Final Draft is the Official Larimar Award Sponsor for Conch Shell Int'l Film Fest
New York, NY, January 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Conch Shell International Film Fest (CSIFF) announces that Final Draft (a Cast and Crew Company) is the festival’s official Larimar Award Sponsor.
Conch Shell International Film Fest (a Conch Shell Productions presentation) is a 3-day online film festival that takes place Friday August 26, 2022 to Sunday August 28, 2022 on virtual fest platform Filmocracy.com (CSIFF Industry Sponsor). The festival celebrates and elevates the voices of Caribbean and Caribbean Diaspora film directors and/or writers. The focus of this year’s festival are films that inspire change.
During the festival Closing Ceremony on August 28th, CSIFF will present Jury Awards in 7 categories: Best Film, Best Director, Best Screenwriter, Best Lead Performer, Best Script, Best Web Series/Pilot and Best Student Film. Final Draft’s sponsorship provides each winner with a digital gift certificate for a digital download of Final Draft screenwriting software “the choice for studios and production companies worldwide.”
When asked about having Final Draft as a CSIFF Awards Sponsor, Festival Director/Founder Magaly Colimon-Christopher shared, “Final Draft is the only software that I have written with since 2003. I remember the first time I used Final Draft - all of a sudden I didn’t have to worry about formatting my scripts and I could just focus on my character’s journeys. It was freeing...absolutely life changing. My goal for Conch Shell International Fest is to elevate, celebrate, and support our filmmakers with the tools and resources needed for them to keep focused and purposeful on their creative journey. When we were awarded the Final Draft sponsorship for the second year in the row...it was a confirmation that Conch Shell International Film Fest is achieving its mission to make a difference in the lives of Caribbean Diaspora and Caribbean filmmakers.”
To learn more about Conch Shell Int’l Film Fest and to submit your film for consideration go to www.conchshelliff.com
