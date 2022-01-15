Suitcafe Launches New Bespoke Suits in CashLana2.0™ Fabric Online
After two years of research and development into the newest of textile combinations, Suitcafe LLC has created an extremely lightweight, comfortable suiting fabric deemed CashLana2.0™. The fabric reserved for suit making allows for extended daily wear and long haul travel with virtually no wear and tear on suits made to measurements.
New York, NY, January 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- “It has been a long two years with multiple interruptions as one could imagine,” says Philip Pravda, the founder and creative director of Suitcafe.com. "As a company we started this journey into creating an affordable suit that had all of the details of the more expensive garments on the market. When we started online back in 2014 we had expensive fabrics and manufacturing. That is relatively easy to achieve. How could we produce something that has everything without compromising on the most important parts of the suit itself. We needed great fabrications, hand sewing and most importantly a fitting that would be comparable to the top Italian manufacturers on the market today, think Canali and Ermenegildo Zegna.”
Pravda, having worked with a vast array of Italian companies over his more than 30 year career specializing in Italian menswear and accessories, knew exactly what to look for and what needed to be done to achieve this elusive result. “Either suits are way too cheap or way too expensive. Granted you get what you pay for and sometimes you pay too much for the quality received. This has always been a problem in menswear since I can remember. I have seen a lot in this business over the years. I attended my first Pitti Uomo in 1980 with my father and grandfather. We all attended for decades since everyone in the family had their own shops to buy for. When it comes to this business I am old school with the techie brain from the new school. Our former shops on Madison and Fifth Avenues were known for high end Italian menswear. Being a large retailer, with four menswear boutiques in midtown Manhattan, we had beautiful garments at a starting price point around $1800. It certainly was worth the money, but not reachable for many people. What I wanted was a much broader base of clientele and one that is used to purchasing online without much interaction from an experienced salesperson. Price would play into this equation.”
CashLana1.0™ was the prior version of CashLana™ fabric and 2.0 is now shipping in finished suits. Pravda continued, “Our first versions of the fabric were very nice and we sold them fairly well all before the pandemic. We had a consistent fit and it was a slimmer suit than we usually make since we all thought younger men would be attracted to the model and the price, however, we found that almost everyone wanted to try it out because of the price. If a customer was purchasing a suit made from our Super 150s line, they would add one in CashLana™ as well just to try it.”
CashLana2.0™ suits are now available at Suitcafe.com in three color ways and a tuxedo. Made with only three measurements supplied by the customer: neck, waist and height. Anthracite Grey, Lapis Blue and Jet Black are all available to order online. The Tuxedo is also available in a one button peak lapel model. Price points are $245 for suits and $295 for the Tuxedo. Delivery in 10 days.
