Fairmas Kickstarts 2022 with the Latest Features of Their Hotel Financial BI Software
Technology company also joins FITUR to bring solutions closer to the global hotel market.
Berlin, Germany, January 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Fairmas, the software company specialized in the development of cloud-native hospitality financial business intelligence solutions, and its team enter the new year with an innovation-focused mindset as reflected in their roundup of features aimed at the further optimization of financial planning, revenue monitoring and reporting processes, plus the overall improvement of the user experience. The products are continuously developed to simplify the daily work lives of hotel finance and management professionals and to relieve them of significant pain points that hinder them from focusing on the more important task of data analysis and strategic decision-making. To showcase these latest features, Fairmas will be joining as first-time exhibitor in FITUR, taking place on 19 to 21 January at IFEMA Madrid.
“The pandemic did not hinder us in our constant innovation of the Fairmas product suite. It even allowed us to dive deeper into analysing what else could our customers need in terms of processing their hotel financials to cope during these uncertain times. Hotel companies are taking the opportunity of this “quiet” time to bring their businesses up to speed in terms of digitalization and technology implementation, so we developed a significant number of new features within the last year to adapt to their requirements. We also tightened data security and ensured that the system works seamlessly for our users’ day-to-day operations,” said Frithjof Niessen, Director of Product Management at Fairmas.
Some of the features include:
1. Single sign-on (SSO) and active directory integration – a time-saving feature that allows the user to sign-in into the Fairmas solutions with only one strong password. Admins can also easily set up or remove user access according to their active directory as they wish.
2. Daily F&B data planning and import– available in the Advanced Revenue Planner and brought about by the addition of new PMS integrations partners, users can increase their food and beverage planning accuracy on daily basis with actuals comparison.
3. Daily Management Report – comes with the Advanced Revenue Planner. It is the day-to-day operations report, where the team can do a daily review of the previous day’s performance in terms of rooms and F&B, presented through relevant KPIs and graphs. It also provides a +30day outlook plus improved presentation of the events information and segment details to show where business is coming from.
4. FairPlanner Dashboard – view all your relevant KPIs presented in easy-to-grasp charts and clear graphs, all at a single glance in the new dashboard that you can click on upon entering FairPlanner.
5. Fairmas Benchmarking and STR Integration – allows users not to switch between FairPlanner and STR or Fairmas Benchmarking systems anymore. Simply view your benchmarking data within FairPlanner and include planning your market share alongside your budget, forecast and what-if.
6. Long-range planner – integrated within FairPlanner that enables easy multi-year planning based on flexibly selectable scenarios such as budget, forecast or what-if. Planning takes place in the hotel’s own profit and loss statement and simplifies the strategic financial and profitability forecast for the next 15 years. Previous years are also added to study historical trends that help in planning.
7. PickupTracking App enhancements – apart from the more visually appealing graphics, multi-tenant users can now use the App as well as they can get a better overview of their multi-properties. The App is free to download from iOS and Android app stores.
8. HotStats Integration - allows for mutual clients to enter their monthly actual data once into FairPlanner, which automatically sends the P&L data to HotStats to process for benchmarking where they could measure their hotel’s operational performance versus the competition.
9. Over 20 new integrations to hotel specific systems – integrations allow seamless data exchange between systems thus users are not only able to save time and effort by taking away the manual tasks of entering data multiple times in disparate systems, but they are also provided with a wealth of clear and updated data, which they can reliably use in their comprehensive analysis and reports.
As co-exhibitor of Segittur, the organization under the Spanish State Secretariat for Tourism in charge of promoting innovation and technology in the country’s tourism sector, Fairmas can maximize the opportunity to present the above-mentioned features given the high visitor traffic to the booth.
“FITUR is one of the biggest tourism trade fairs in the world. It is the perfect jumping board for Fairmas as we run full-steam ahead in going international to bring our solutions to support all hotels - regardless of size, type and from any location in the world, in achieving their financial goals and increasing their profit through digitalization and process optimization,” said Oliver Rabe, Director of Business Development at Fairmas.
Visit Fairmas at the FITUR Know-How and Export section (Pavilion 10 Stand A40).
Categories