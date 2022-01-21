12Digits Releases New Song "Struggles"
Featuring Norff, the song is available everywhere now, and is the latest release from Live Free following Gee Mak's "Lead The Way" and 69ERRAS "My People" - which also featured Norff - last Friday. All three streaming everywhere.
Waterloo, IA, January 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Having spent 2021 featuring on Norff's second and third albums, "Norf" and "Overmorrow" respectively, Gee Mak's debut EP, "Hustle Till Success," and releasing his own debut album "Rising" as well as it's Deluxe Version, 12Digits returns with his second single outside of his album, following October's "Blog."
"Struggles" sees 12Digits team up with Norff yet again, as the duo experiment on a trap oriented beat.
The song was first teased January 11th on Live Free's Instagram, before Twitter profile pictures changed for 12Digits and CreateMore showcasing the album art even more. Finally, after the release of Live Free's other two artists, Gee Mak and 69ERRAS on Friday, January 14th, 12Digits revealed that the single was set for release on the next Friday, January 21st.
It is streaming everywhere now.
"Struggles" sees 12Digits team up with Norff yet again, as the duo experiment on a trap oriented beat.
The song was first teased January 11th on Live Free's Instagram, before Twitter profile pictures changed for 12Digits and CreateMore showcasing the album art even more. Finally, after the release of Live Free's other two artists, Gee Mak and 69ERRAS on Friday, January 14th, 12Digits revealed that the single was set for release on the next Friday, January 21st.
It is streaming everywhere now.
Contact
Live FreeContact
Mike Barkhoff
319-429-6975
www.moviemanmike.com
Mike Barkhoff
319-429-6975
www.moviemanmike.com
Categories