MTS' Richard Lynch Remembers Steel Guitar Legend, Pays Tribute to DJs on New Recording
MTS' Waynesville, OH country artist will release “Radio Friend” on January 12th. The song is a tribute to the late Ray “Chubby” Howard and radio djs everywhere.
Waynesville, OH, January 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- When an artist like singer-songwriter Richard Lynch writes a song, you can bet it is inspired by true events, real people, family, faith and country. The Waynesville, OH country artist has released tributes to our military (“Love Tattoo” with Ronnie McDowell); his family (“Grandpappy,” “Daddy’s Guitar”); and his friend, Doug Supernaw (“Supernaw”). On January 28th, 2022, Richard Lynch will release “Radio Friend,” a never-before-released single, written as a tribute to two of Lynch’s pals.
Lynch explains, “We had a very good family friend that recently passed away. Ray 'Chubby' Howard was a lifelong friend of my dad’s, and a member of the Steel Guitar Hall of Fame. Chubby played all over the world, and he was a great supporter of my music. When he became a DJ on a local station here in Ohio, he continued to promote my songs, and I’m eternally grateful. ‘Radio Friend’ is my way of saying ‘Thanks’ to Chubby. I was honored to have it played at his funeral.”
He continues, “The inspiration for writing the song actually came from another friend and DJ on Real Roots Radio, Gary Cohn. When Gary retired, he made the comment on his last show, ‘ if I don’t see you on the air, I will see you in the air.’ Anthony Williams and I penned this song as a tribute to Gary and all of the incredible DJs that have played my music over the years. You are all my ‘Radio Friends.”
“Radio Friend” is planned for inclusion on the next Richard Lynch album, due later this year. A video tribute featuring photos of Chubby Howard, Gary Cohn and Richard Lynch is available at https://youtu.be/uVyVxKQfVUY. Pre-sale starts on January 14th.
Website:
http://www.richardlynchband.com
