Scottsdale Philharmonic Announces Programs for Upcoming Concerts
Scottsdale, AZ, January 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Scottsdale Philharmonic recently announced the programs for its spring 2022 concerts at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7380 East Second St., Scottsdale.
“The Scottsdale Philharmonic is very excited to be in rehearsals for our Feb. 13 concert,” says Joy Partridge, co-founder of the Scottsdale Philharmonic. “We are delighted to welcome Dmitry Polyakov of Russia as our guest conductor. Be sure to get your tickets now!”
Polyakov is an award-winning symphonic and operatic conductor from Russia. He has earned advanced degrees in symphonic and operatic conducting, composition, and music teaching. Polyakov comes with an extensive repertoire that includes symphonic, operatic, ballet, original compositions, and spans the breadth of international experience. His experience includes performing masterpieces of all genres, nourishing the advancement of the orchestral repertoire, and fundraising while keeping an active role in music education, community work, and outreach activities.
All of the Scottsdale Philharmonic’s spring concerts will be held on Sundays, Feb. 13, March 27 and May 15, 4 to 6 p.m. The Feb. 13 concert will feature will-known music selections such as: “O Sole Mio” by Eduardo di Capua, with Soloist Johnny Huerta; and “1812 Overture” and “Piano Concerto No. 1 Movement 1” by Pyotr llyich Tchaikovsky. A duet sung by Melissa Solomon and Johnny Huerta, and piano solo by Vitaly Serebriakov also are featured on Feb. 13.
The orchestra’s March 27 concert will feature music from: Beethoven; Chopin with Piano Soloist Qingqing Ye; and Harold Arlen and Yip Harburg’s “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” with Soloist Melissa Solomon. The May 15 concert will feature music from Beethoven, Enesce, Frank and Mozart. Additional details are available on the website, www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com.
Ticket donations of $15 are available online (www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org), and the venue website lists the latest information about COVID protocols for the events.
About the Scottsdale Philharmonic
The mission of the Scottsdale Philharmonic is to provide the City of Scottsdale and surrounding communities with a professional symphony orchestra performing a series of traditional classical music concerts, making classical music available to audiences of all ages. The organization is funded by the support from its patrons, grantors and sponsors.
Over 85 professional musicians volunteer their time and talent for each of the Scottsdale Philharmonic performances. The organization has been nominated five times for a Governor’s Arts Award. For more information, visit www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com or call 480-951-6077.
Laurie Anderson
303-758-1118
www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com
