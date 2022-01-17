WB+TDP, Award-Winning, Multimedia Creative Production Agency, Names Ryan Scully VP, Creative and Danielle Wells VP, Production
New York, NY, January 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- WB+TDP, a full-service, award-winning, multimedia agency providing full creative production - from the storyboard stage through post-production, today announced two executive promotions within the company’s corporate team. Ryan Scully has been elevated to Vice President of Creative, and Danielle Bonner Wells has been named Vice President of Production.
As Vice President of Creative, Scully will continue to oversee the daily creative operations at WB+TDP and lead the visual statement of the brand and productions, while continuing to develop artists to add to WB+TDP’s unique roster of over 200 artists around the globe, the largest and most diverse artist roster in the industry. Scully, who joined WB+TDP in 2005, was most recently the company’s Creative Director.
In her expanded role as Vice President of Production, Wells will continue to be a liaison between the artist and client, managing storyboard, print illustration, photo comp and animatic projects for WB+TDP, where she also oversees the production of full up Pre-Viz, 2D, 3D, Photo, and Live Action Animatic commercials in testing for clients. Wells, who joined WB+TDP in 2013, was most recently Senior Art Producer.
Both Scully and Wells will continue to report to Andrew Kessler, WB+TDP Founder, President and CEO.
WB+TDP’s existing team of award-winning, in-house creative executives also includes Jeff Harden, Executive Producer and Emily Zimick, Art Producer. In 2021, the company expanded to add several new positions, with Ariel Gallegos Hopper joining WB+TDP as Art Producer and Palko Szantho joining as Junior Producer.
Over the last several years, WB+TDP has expanded to add new offerings for clients. In 2020, WB+TDP added NFT digital production, assisting fine artists with editing, 3D modeling, post-production and promotional content, the first agency formally providing this type of service. In 2021, the company expanded to include a dedicated VR and AR division to create gaming and metaverse content.
WB+TDP also recently remodeled the state-of-the-art New York production facility, as it continues to expand the company’s roster of artists, animators, editors, and audio engineers. A leader in the industry for 40 years, WB+TDP is available 24/7, and dedicated to providing the best service, talent, and creative work.
Said Kessler, “With clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to independent brands, WB+TDP has the highest rate of client retention in the industry, and we have seen nearly 20% growth year-over-year in our creative output. This is a direct result of the dedication and tenacity of our executives and creatives, and I am incredibly proud of our growth and the work produced by our teams.”
About WB+TDP
WB+TDP is a full-service multimedia company, providing every level of the creative production process - from storyboards through post-production with clients, ranging from Fortune 500 companies to independent brands. With over 200 artists around the globe, WB+TDP has the largest and most diverse roster, managed by a team of award-winning in-house creative executives based in New York City. A leader in the industry for 40 years, WB+TDP is available 24/7, and intensely focused on providing clients with the best service, talent and creative output. Visit wbtdp.com for more information.
