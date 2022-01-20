REALTOR® Sandy Keller in Prescott, Arizona Earns Internationally Recognized Designation for Performance in Luxury Real Estate
Prescott, AZ, January 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Sandy Keller of Team Keller Homes with Realty One Group Mountain Desert in Prescott, Arizona has earned The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing’s Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist™ (CLHMS) designation in recognition of experience, knowledge, and expertise in high-end residential properties. Keller joins an exclusive group of real estate professionals who have completed The Institute’s training and have a proven performance in the upper-tier market.
“Agents who have earned the CLHMS™ designation are performing at the highest level in their community,” said Diane Hartley, president of The Institute. “The CLHMS™ seal is a symbol of distinction. Affluent buyers and sellers from around the world look for this symbol of luxury home knowledge and expertise when putting their trust in a real estate professional.”
The specialized training and ongoing membership with The Institute provide Keller with the knowledge and tools to better serve clients. The CLHMS™ designation provides evidence of the successful commitment to service at the highest level. “I am committed to continually educating myself in order to provide my clients with the very best buying or selling experience possible. This designation qualifies me for inclusion in the ONE Luxe division of Realty One Group, which will be of great value when working with luxury real estate clients,” said Keller.
Keller has been in real estate since 2017 and specializes in the Prescott, Arizona market. She has sold several luxury homes and has earned quite a few special designations such as the GRI (Graduate REALTOR® Institute, ABR (Accredited Buyer’s Representative), SRS (Seller Representative Specialist), RENE (Real Estate Negotiation Expert), PSA (Pricing Strategy Advisor), SRES (Seniors Real Estate Specialist) and SFR (Short Sales and Foreclosures). Keller has also taken advanced courses in New Construction Buyer Representation, Knock Home Swap and in the New Home Source Professional program. Keller is also a certified DRS Agent, working with medical professionals nationwide.
For more information about the luxury market and luxury homes for sale in Prescott, Arizona contact REALTOR® Sandy Keller at 928-458-1364 or sandy@teamkellerhomes.com.
For more information, contact:
Sandy Keller
Realty One Group Mountain Desert
928-458-1364
sandy@teamkellerhomes.com
www.teamkellerhomes.com
