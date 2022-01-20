Children’s Dysgraphia Book Free for 2022 National Handwriting Day
Chesapeake, VA, January 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Writing Right: A Story About Dysgraphia, an illustrated children’s book from Watertree Press, is being given away in digital form for free on Sunday, January 23, 2022 in honor of National Handwriting Day. Writing Right provides an empathetic look at Noah, a third-grade boy with dysgraphia, a disability that affects writing skills and can make learning difficult. The digital book can be acquired for free throughout the day from the Amazon Kindle Store or viewed online at WritingRight.org.
Writing Right follows Noah as he learns about dysgraphia and how to work through it. He and his mom find new ways of approaching difficult tasks, as well as work with an occupational therapist to help improve his skills. Through Noah’s story, the author hopes to shed some light on this lesser-known disability and aid those affected.
Writing Right’s author is Cassandra Baker, a high school student from Virginia. For her Girl Scout Gold Award project, she wanted to write a children’s book that would help kids cope with the learning disability dysgraphia. According to the author, “Kids don't always understand learning disabilities, but they do know that sometimes things that others find easy can be really hard for them.” She sought counsel from an Occupational Therapist to ensure that the book was addressing children with dysgraphia with an appropriate and compassionate perspective. Writing Right also includes a resource section that parents and caregivers can use to find additional information about supporting individuals with dysgraphia.
“As someone who loves pens, I think that National Handwriting Day is great, but I can imagine that it would be frustrating to kids with dysgraphia,” said Baker. “I hope that by making Writing Right available for free, I can help make the day better for those kids.”
Writing Right is available in full-color paperback and Kindle eBook versions. Additionally, the author has created a companion website at WritingRight.org where visitors can learn more about dysgraphia and find helpful resources. While the Kindle eBook version will be free on January 23, 2022 for National Handwriting Day, the online PDF version at WritingRight.org will continue to be free after the event.
About Writing Right: A Story About Dysgraphia
Author: Cassandra Baker
ISBN-10: 0991104633 (Paperback)
ISBN-13: 978-0991104635 (Paperback)
ASIN: B07XCG7111 (Kindle eBook)
Regular Retail Price: $1.99 for Kindle, $7.99 for Paperback
Publisher: Watertree Press | www.watertreepress.com
Watertree Press LLC is an independent publishing house dedicated to quality non-fiction works that fulfill our motto: Read. Think. Grow. Watertree Press books are distributed by Ingram Book Group and available through online retailers including Amazon.com and Barnes & Noble.
