Final 48 Atlanta Theatrical Premiere at the Springs Cinema. Tickets on Sale Now.

Atlanta, GA, January 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Seahawk Productions Pushes the Cinematic Envelope to Create a New Wave of Ultra Low Budget Motion Pictures
Looking to start a new breed of independent films, Producers Lisa Sanow and Willi Sanow completed the motion picture Final 48 using an innovative new style of filmmaking.
Filmed in just four days with a budget under $28k, they wanted to buck the big budget Hollywood superhero movie craze with their ultra low budget, story driven drama. Basing their film style on the Danish film movement Dogme 95, the Sanow sisters of SeaHawk Productions shot Final 48 with only nine characters, filmed on six cameras, in four days, at one location. While the story was scripted, the dialogue was completely improvised with only a single pre-scripted line of dialogue during the initial filming.
Shot at a private estate in Noonan, Georgia; the film tells the story of three siblings who are mandated to return to their childhood home by their estranged father for the final 48 hours of his life in order to collect their inheritance. Starring top local Atlanta area actors Tim Ross, Kelly Ladd and Walter Robert Duckworth; the film has shown at film festivals worldwide and won the Best Film Award at five festivals including the LA Sun Fest and the Gladiator Film Festival.
Watch the trailer for the film on the SeaHaek Productions YouTube channel.
The film will have its public premiere in Atlanta, Georgia at The Springs Cinema and Taphouse on January 23, 24 and 25, 2022, followed by a live Q & A with members of the cast and crew. Tickets on sale for $15 starting on January 9, 2022, at the box office, on "The Springs Cinema and Taphouse" app as a free download from your app store.
Lisa Sanow
720-670-0446
seahawkpros.com
