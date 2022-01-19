Loveforce International Releases Music About Hope, Change, Rage and Controversy
On Friday, January 21st, Loveforce International will release three new digital singles by Billy Ray Charles, Teacherz and Mo Justice respectively and host a worldwide e-book giveaway in their honor.
Santa Clarita, CA, January 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, January 21st, in continuation of its new year’s theme of hope and controversy, Loveforce International will release three new music digital singles. The new singles will be by Billy Ray Charles, Teacherz and Mo Justice. The songs will be about controversy, rage, change and hope respectively.
Billy Ray Charles new single “I Treat My Woman Better Than I Treat My Wife” is a controversial song about an illicit affair. Musically, it is in the Southern Soul Genre. Lyrically it focuses on the fact that many men who have illicit affairs treat the woman they are having an affair with better than they treat their spouse.
The new single by Alternative Rock Band Teacherz, is entitled “Ed Ucation.” Musically, the song is in the British Funk-Rock subgenre. Lyrically it is an indictment of the global educational system. Filled with rage, it contains concepts like schools sewing the seeds of division instead of unity and shaping the minds of youth towards racism, sexism and fat shaming.
Mo Justice’s new single, on the other hand, is about change and the hope that comes with it. The lyrics are about someone who is completely changing their life, the challenges they face and the tenacity it takes to change. The protagonist is hopeful and willing to make the sacrifices it takes to make the change. The story plays out via an upbeat tempo in the Country-Rock genre.
Loveforce International will host a book giveaway in honor of the three new singles. The giveaway will be of the e-book version of Teacherz, Text Book, A Fan Book for the Alternative Lesson Plan Project. The book is the first Loveforce International fan book in conjunction with the Affiliated Independent Recording Creators Organization (A.I.R.C.O.). The fan book includes stories about and lyrics of the songs of the Alternative Rock Band Teacherz.
“All three of these songs are in keeping with this month’s theme of Hope and Controversy. Whether music lovers want to share in the controversial guilty pleasure of Billy Ray’s song, the rage of the Teacher’s release or the hope and inspiration of the Mo Justice song, we’ve got them covered,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
The e-book will be given away on Friday, January 21st, worldwide, on Amazon exclusively. The three new digital singles will be distributed to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, Tik Tock, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, and Yandex.
For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
