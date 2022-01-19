How to Profit from the 2022 Arizona Tax Sales From The Tax Lien Lady
The first day of the workshop will be Tuesday, February 1, 2022, after most of the Arizona online tax sales have opened for registration and bidding.
East Stroudsburg, PA, January 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Joanne Musa of TaxLienLady.com® announces her first 2-day Tax Lien Success workshop to be held in early February 2022, just in time for the Arizona online tax lien sales. The workshop is a free bonus for anyone who has her Arizona Online Tax Sale Training course.
Have there been thoughts about investing in tax liens but were afraid of making a costly mistake? Has a seminar been exciting, but didn't follow through because there were no exact steps given to get started? Or there was a start and then a stall because there was fear of making a mistake that would cost money instead of making a profit?
If any of the statements above can be identified, then here’s some good news. No longer hear about how others made a profit while your money just sits in a bank account making less than 1%.
“This doesn’t have to be you any longer, not if you have my Arizona Online Tax Sale Training,” states Joanne Musa, founder of TaxLienLady.com®.
“Now learn to buy Arizona tax liens online, get step-by-step, hands-on training and you don’t have to leave your home,” adds Ms. Musa.
She conducted her first ever done-with-you training, just in time for the Arizona online tax sales back in 2015. But a lot has changed since then. She updated the course in 2017, 2019, and again in 2021 to reflect all of the changes that happened as a result of the national shutdown of 2020. And anyone who has the Arizona training or enrolls in the training before January 31, 2022, will also get access to Tax Lien Lady’s® next 2-day Tax Sale Success Workshop.
The first day of the workshop will be Tuesday, February 1, 2022, after most of the Arizona online tax sales have opened for registration and bidding. The second day of the workshop is Monday, February 7, 2022, the day before bidding ends in 2 of the Arizona online tax sales, but not before registration ends in some of the other Arizona counties.
To learn about this training go to https://taxlienlady.com/arizona-online-tax-sales. The 2-day workshop is just one of the bonuses that come with registration for this training. Also included is a 30-day membership in the Tax Lien Profits Accelerator™, which also gives access to a resource that finds out what tax sales are coming up around the country, filter the property lists, and get up to 50 property reports for the parcels in the tax sale. This resource is what Ms. Musa and her clients use to make finding tax sales and conducting research on tax sale properties easy.
