Robotic Integrator 7robotics to Showcase Robots in Roseburg
Southern Oregon-based robotic integrator 7robotics is hosting Robotic Demo Days on February 17-18, 2022 to showcase new technology in robotics and automation.
Roseburg, OR, January 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- 7robotics is excited to announce and proud to present Robotic Demo Days on February 17 and 18 at 7robotics’ headquarters. This special, 2-day event will showcase current customer projects as well as two operating robots to customers and business associates.
Robotic Demo Days highlights the progress that 7robotics has made over recent months and will allow for visitors to take a sneak peek into the company’s future developments. The event will include a demonstration of robots, a tour of the 7robotics campus, a working VR station, and the 7robotics team available to answer any questions.
“Our team has been hard at work these past few months designing and programming new and innovative robotic applications that we’re excited to reveal to the public,” shared Joey Koenig, 7robotics’ Business Director.
Although a new company, the team at 7robotics has decades of experience creating automated robotic systems for many industries. Robotic Demo Days will show visitors the unique and vast capabilities of this budding company.
The event will be held on February 17-18, 2022 from 9 am-3 pm at 1221 Walnut Street in Roseburg, Oregon.
For more information and to schedule a time at Robotic Demo Days, email 7robotics at info@7robotics.com.
Robotic Demo Days highlights the progress that 7robotics has made over recent months and will allow for visitors to take a sneak peek into the company’s future developments. The event will include a demonstration of robots, a tour of the 7robotics campus, a working VR station, and the 7robotics team available to answer any questions.
“Our team has been hard at work these past few months designing and programming new and innovative robotic applications that we’re excited to reveal to the public,” shared Joey Koenig, 7robotics’ Business Director.
Although a new company, the team at 7robotics has decades of experience creating automated robotic systems for many industries. Robotic Demo Days will show visitors the unique and vast capabilities of this budding company.
The event will be held on February 17-18, 2022 from 9 am-3 pm at 1221 Walnut Street in Roseburg, Oregon.
For more information and to schedule a time at Robotic Demo Days, email 7robotics at info@7robotics.com.
Contact
7roboticsContact
Evie Hango
541-236-7105
https://7robotics.com/
Evie Hango
541-236-7105
https://7robotics.com/
Categories