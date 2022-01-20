Road To Stardom Radio Makes "Catch Me If U Can" Feature Song of the Month
Blog Talk Radio Station choses Dreamin' Out Loud Entertainment song as feature of month.
Englewood, NJ, January 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Blogtalk radio station "Road To Stardom" has chosen to make the Dreamin' Out Loud Entertainment song "Catch Me If U Can" by Ms. Genetter Bradley their feature song of the month.
The song, which is being released world-wide on January 28, 2022, is featured on the home page of the Road To Stardom website.
The station is also airing the Dreamin' Out Loud Entertainment songs "Always" by the group IV Real & "Smile" by Kristin Rader.
The station, launched by Ms. Nika "MSGIGO" Simmons and based in Englewood, NJ. & Bronx, NY., is an empire that caters to people who are indie in all facets of the entertainment industry and business. Ms. Simmons states, "We give them exposure that they would normally never get because they are not known to the wide masses. What makes road to stardom an empire is that we have a plethora of things we do with the name such as: we have a radio station, a magazine, a Facebook business page, a blog site, and a YouTube page. We do all of this so that you're in the know of the up & coming in entertainment and business. Our Facebook business page is for you to become a fan of everything we do with Road To Stardom. On the blog site we feature videos and music of artists and write ups of entrepreneurs as well. The YouTube pages feature the music and videos of the indie artists we play on our radio station."
Visit Road To Stardom Radio at
www.roadtostardom.net
Visit Dreamin' Out Loud Entertainment at
www.dreaminoutloudent.com
Contact
Dreamin' Out Loud EntertainmentContact
Arthur E. Payne III
816-225-5132
dreaminoutloudent.com
dreaminoutloudent@gmail.com
dreaminoutloudent@dreaminoutloudent.com
