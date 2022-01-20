Argus Broker Affiliate Announces Sale of Concord New Hampshire Self Storage and Car Wash Facility
Bedford, NH, January 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Joe Mendola of NAI Norwood Group is pleased to announce the sale of a self-storage and a self-serve car wash facility in Concord New Hampshire, the state capital to a private equity investor. The self-storage facility has 443 units and the car wash has two automatic bays, four self-serve bays and one bay for tractor height size vehicles. The Concord market has high barriers to entry and there is the opportunity to raise rates. Also, there is additional space in the car wash building that will be expanded into climate control unit which are in short supply in the Concord market.
Joe Mendola from Argus Storage Advisors, says, “We are seeing continued demand for self-storage facilities in all of our markets in New England because there is a dearth of easily developable land and significant zoning regulations.” Mendola represented the seller and assisted the buyer in this transaction.
Joe Mendola is the Argus Self Storage Advisors broker affiliate representing Northern New England. He can be reached at 603-668-7000 x203.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
