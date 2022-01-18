Peter Pike and the Sinister Saint, #4 in the Peter Pike Series, by Neal W. Fandek
Columbia, MO, January 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Ho, ho, ho. Who doesn't love a gift from Santa?
Santa Muerte that is. The very old, very new Mexican saint of death who’s replaced the Virgin Mary for a good chunk of the Meso-American population.
In book No. 4 in the Peter Pike series, Pike takes a break from responsibility to visit an old Guard buddy in Mexico City. Pike’s no longer homeless. He and Greta, his librarian-fiancée, own a house. He has a good job. Greta is pregnant. Things are going well.
But Tom, in Mexico, has gotten himself mixed up with strange folks with strange beliefs and stranger drugs promising eternal life, and Pike takes the wrong figurine back home to St. Baarlam, Illinois.
Narcotraficantes track Pike back to St. Baarlam. Now Pike must save his family from Mexican and American drug cartels, Santa M. worshippers, and worst of all, Loca Cola executives. Will Pike's and Greta's relationship survive? Will Sisyphus, the giant, blind Ukrainian forest cat, come to the rescue, again?
Based on the growing cult of Santa Muerte, and beverage conglomerates’ relentless push to “wellness” beverages.
nealwfandek.com
Santa Muerte that is. The very old, very new Mexican saint of death who’s replaced the Virgin Mary for a good chunk of the Meso-American population.
In book No. 4 in the Peter Pike series, Pike takes a break from responsibility to visit an old Guard buddy in Mexico City. Pike’s no longer homeless. He and Greta, his librarian-fiancée, own a house. He has a good job. Greta is pregnant. Things are going well.
But Tom, in Mexico, has gotten himself mixed up with strange folks with strange beliefs and stranger drugs promising eternal life, and Pike takes the wrong figurine back home to St. Baarlam, Illinois.
Narcotraficantes track Pike back to St. Baarlam. Now Pike must save his family from Mexican and American drug cartels, Santa M. worshippers, and worst of all, Loca Cola executives. Will Pike's and Greta's relationship survive? Will Sisyphus, the giant, blind Ukrainian forest cat, come to the rescue, again?
Based on the growing cult of Santa Muerte, and beverage conglomerates’ relentless push to “wellness” beverages.
nealwfandek.com
Contact
Neal W. FandekContact
573-239-1308
nealwfandek.com
573-239-1308
nealwfandek.com
Categories