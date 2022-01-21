KODE ON Reflecting on Comprehensive Offerings, the Pandemic, Airing a New Website & More
Chennai, India, January 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Homegrown brand KODE ON - a full-service creative agency specializing in getting sh*t done, design services, print, content and social media marketing - operating out of Chennai, Tamil Nadu, presents to you a dynamic and wholesome approach when it comes to changing the way you do business online. The agency evolves and adapts to highlight its unique market position and ability to meet the shifting needs of a diverse, existing clientele and new accounts to help better serve their ever-growing online and offline audiences. From listening to create visually aesthetic brand identities that bring out the best in their clients' offerings to developing smart and strategic solutions, the agency has always focused on achieving and exceeding its client goals and expectations.
Since their first clients in 2019, they've been helping brands drive results through executing clear plans, integrating robust communications to deliver rich and effective content that helps expand not just reach, but engagement with the right kind of audience too. The agency continues towards providing a wide variety of businesses scaling from startups, NGOs and, medium-sized firms to corporate giants with the best-in-store that they have to offer by optimizing their budgets and resources.
They’ve helped many brands across various industries such as RTBI IITM, IITMIC, The Park Hotels, Zoomlion, Nippo, SRM Technologies, etc, power through their digital metamorphoses and varying requirements with timely communication, a dedicated team of skilled and result-driven talent, the best of technologies for ease of appropriate external and internal communications within the organization and nothing more but just transparent, top-tier service that speaks for itself. And they plan on extending the same quality service to smaller and regional businesses soon to help them build their empire from the ground up.
They’ve got a new brand in the works which is a more web service-centric brand that aims at offering smaller businesses Web Design, Website/App Development, Maintenance and cost-effective solutions at affordable pricing to help better streamline their move online amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
Their core belief in good design and powerful storytelling has helped actualize unique identities at the hands of their team of visual designers, content strategists, and the collaborative efforts of their extended team of visionaries for many young brands in the market today.
They've leveraged the current work-from-home situation to air their new and improved website that amplifies their full-suite of integrated services and a diverse portfolio of Content, Creative, Digital Technology, Management, Data & Insights for potential businesses to explore. The clean, crisp, and elevated website design helps consumers navigate and raise their requirements with ease. It aims to highlight that help is just a few simple clicks away.
