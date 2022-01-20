Lucky Envelope Brewing Celebrates Chinese New Year with Exciting New Collaborations, Festivities
Seattle, WA, January 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Ballard’s Chinese American-owned Lucky Envelope Brewing welcoming in the Year of the Water Tiger with special events Friday, January 28th and Saturday, January 29th. Among the highlights are five beer releases, themed merchandise, food trucks, and giveaways.
One of the most important part of the festivities is the release of two new collaboration beers: Hawaiian Honey Lager, a joint venture with Seattle’s Halcyon Brewing, and Water Tiger Cold IPA, made together with Highland Brewing out of Asheville, North Carolina.
Lucky Envelope’s Head Brewer Barry Chan says, “We share a love of craft, family, and culture with Highland and Halcyon so I’m very excited to translate our shared passion into these collaborations. Not only do we admire them for being wonderful people who make great beer, but having similar Lunar New Year memories cultivates an incredibly strong bond between us no matter if they're two or two-thousand miles away from Lucky Envelope.”
“Beer has always, and will always, bring people together,” says Highland’s President & CEO Leah Wong Ashburn. Halcyon’s Head Brewer Tom Furey adds, “I think we made a creative and refreshing beer to enjoy with the New Years' celebrations!”
The Hawaiian Honey Lager blends orange blossom honey from Wao Kele Honey and a hint of orange zest into an American-style lager, while the Water Tiger Cold IPA features Berry Bush Tea from Seattle’s MarketSpice.
Lucky Envelope is also releasing its 2022 Double Happiness Five-Spice Vanilla Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout, along with two tasting room exclusives: its Lychee Thai Basil Sour and Mijiaya Historic Chinese Beer, named after the 5,000 year‐old Mijiaya archaeological site in Shaanxi (Northern China).
The brewers involved say the Lunar New Year is all about celebrating culture, heritage, and togetherness:
“It was a heroic effort by my mother to honor my father’s Chinese heritage,” says Ashburn. Chan recalls, “We would travel up to New York from Pennsylvania for a long weekend gathering with different sides of the family.” Adds Furey, “I love how much this holiday is centered on enjoying the company of your family and friends.”
Those who arrive early at Lucky Envelope on Friday & Saturday will receive a celebratory lucky envelope with special coupons. The brewery will also be selling limited edition Year of the Water Tiger t‐shirts and Double Happiness glassware while supplies last.
About Lucky Envelope Brewing: Lucky Envelope takes its name from the Chinese tradition – tied closely with New Year celebrations – of elders bestowing often red‐and‐gold envelopes to loved ones as a gesture of luck and goodwill. Lucky Envelope’s brewing philosophy is centered on Culturally Inspired Beer whose recipes draw from modern and historic styles, techniques, and ingredients.
Located in the Ballard neighborhood of Seattle, Lucky Envelope Brewing has garnered accolades since its May 2015 opening, including several medals at the Washington Beer Awards and at the prestigious Great American Beer Festival® (GABF) competition.
Contact
Raymond Kwan
206-659-4075
www.luckyenvelopebrewing.com
