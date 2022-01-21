Orange County Website, Designed by Promet Source, is Honored with a Web Excellence Award
Promet’s Provus Platform along with the Open Source Drupal CMS Prove Key to the Site’s Success.
Chicago, IL, January 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Andrew Kucharski, president of Promet Source, announced today that the Orange County, Calif. website, which Promet recently designed and developed, has received the prestigious Web Excellence Award.
Web Excellence Awards are granted at different levels. Entries that earn the highest scores within their respective categories receive an “Excellence Award.” This was the case for the Orange County website which received a ranking of 10 out of a possible 10.
“This award reflects of a powerfully synergistic collaboration with our Orange County clients that laid the foundation for a transformative web experience,” Kucharski points out.
Key to the success of the project: the Provus component based design system which drove a high degree of efficiency during development and then turned the keys to managing the site over to 100+ site owners and content editors, empowering them to make updates, switch up layouts and add new pages as needed.
Specifically, Orange County managed to achieve the following key objectives in the transition to it’s new open source Drupal CMS:
A consistent user interface and navigation menus across 41 microsites;
An information architecture that encouraged engagement among a wide range of persona groups;
An easy-to-use CMS, that enabled non-technical content editors within 41 separate departments to update the site, switch up layouts, and create new pages, as needed;
Mobile responsiveness and a consistent user experience across every device;
Robust search functionality; and
A clean, uncluttered, and modern design along with a digital experience that meets user expectations.
Elimination of the vendor lock-in and associated licensing fees that were inherent to the previous, proprietary CMS software.
The Drupal migration has sparked a depth and breadth of benefits. No longer locked in with proprietary software and the associated vendor licensing fees, Orange County now owns the code to its site and is positioned to benefit from the upgrades, new releases, and collective brainpower of the million-member-strong Drupal Community.
“We now have the advantage of an Open Source CMS that is aligned with the worldwide Drupal Community,” said Quazi Hashmi, Program Manager, County of Orange, California. “The resulting benefits are significant. Taking all factors into account, we estimate that the annual cost savings will exceed $100,000.”
Web Excellence Awards endeavor to promote excellence on Web and set standards by honoring distinguished Websites and Web Marketing Projects, raising the bar for agencies, solutions architects, designers, and developers worldwide.
Founded in 2003, Promet Source is an innovative web design and development agency that specializes in scalable, manageable, and navigable open source web solutions for government clients and their users. Employing a distinct, human-centered design approach, Promet facilitates engagements that serve to establish alignment among the full range of stakeholders and their varied user groups.
