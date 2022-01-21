DIYguru Has Recently Announced One of a Kind Internship + Upskilling Opportunity for All the Students Across the Nation
DIYguru’s only criterion for the internship is that the students must be pursuing or completed graduation and want to build their career in Electric Vehicles.
Delhi, India, January 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- DIYguru is providing the internship + upskilling opportunity to all the students across the country as part of their Maker’s campaign season 3.0.
“We’ve observed that the students often lose opportunities to work in the core domain of electric vehicles because of the fact that the industry demands a very specific set of skills, and this results in students not getting enough opportunities by companies. Acknowledging the current scenario, we’ve decided to incorporate a medium through which the students can simultaneously learn through our upskilling courses and apply the acquired knowledge in the live projects given to them as part of the internship,” says Mr. Avinash K.Singh, CEO of DIYguru. “Students will not only get the much demanding skill set but also the internship certificate that they will earn through their determination and hard work.”
According to a recent survey done by some organizations, it came to their notice that more than 50% of the youth is unemployable. This left them with greater determination to enforce all the possible learning opportunities for the students by DIYguru in their utmost capacity.
The internship opportunity is structured in a manner that encompasses all the domains of electric vehicles, comprising modules like: R&D battery intern, R&D CAD/CAE intern, and R&D EV intern. The certificates will be given to the candidates after the successful completion of the 12-week internship.
Eligibility Criteria for enrolling in DIYguru Internship:
The candidates must be pursuing graduation or post-graduation from a registered college or university.
The details of their eligibility will then be submitted through an application form on the website.
Application process for DIYguru Internship:
Interested participants can choose their area of interest on DIYguru’s website and then proceed to the application form.
After submitting the application, they will get a call from DIYguru’s Student Success Associates to guide them in choosing the right internship according to their interest and core domain.
Once they get enrolled for the internship, they’ll be assigned to a dedicated mentor who will guide them through their courses and projects.
All the students wanting to leverage this opportunity can visit the official website of DIYguru at https://diyguru.org proceed further according to the application process.
“We’ve observed that the students often lose opportunities to work in the core domain of electric vehicles because of the fact that the industry demands a very specific set of skills, and this results in students not getting enough opportunities by companies. Acknowledging the current scenario, we’ve decided to incorporate a medium through which the students can simultaneously learn through our upskilling courses and apply the acquired knowledge in the live projects given to them as part of the internship,” says Mr. Avinash K.Singh, CEO of DIYguru. “Students will not only get the much demanding skill set but also the internship certificate that they will earn through their determination and hard work.”
According to a recent survey done by some organizations, it came to their notice that more than 50% of the youth is unemployable. This left them with greater determination to enforce all the possible learning opportunities for the students by DIYguru in their utmost capacity.
The internship opportunity is structured in a manner that encompasses all the domains of electric vehicles, comprising modules like: R&D battery intern, R&D CAD/CAE intern, and R&D EV intern. The certificates will be given to the candidates after the successful completion of the 12-week internship.
Eligibility Criteria for enrolling in DIYguru Internship:
The candidates must be pursuing graduation or post-graduation from a registered college or university.
The details of their eligibility will then be submitted through an application form on the website.
Application process for DIYguru Internship:
Interested participants can choose their area of interest on DIYguru’s website and then proceed to the application form.
After submitting the application, they will get a call from DIYguru’s Student Success Associates to guide them in choosing the right internship according to their interest and core domain.
Once they get enrolled for the internship, they’ll be assigned to a dedicated mentor who will guide them through their courses and projects.
All the students wanting to leverage this opportunity can visit the official website of DIYguru at https://diyguru.org proceed further according to the application process.
Contact
DIYguruContact
Monira Minto
+917989043950
https://diyguru.org
Monira Minto
+917989043950
https://diyguru.org
Categories