Microsoft Dynamics Expert Rewarded for Increasing Sales of BPA Platform in Middle East
Codeless Platforms and Think Tribe Technologies to capitalise on investment growth in Dubai
Poole, United Kingdom, January 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Codeless Platforms today announced that is has experienced considerable growth in the Middle East. A significant factor in this success is due to the activities of Think Tribe Technologies, an enterprise solutions, strategy and design firm based in Dubai. As a result, Codeless Platforms has upgraded Think Tribe’s partner status in recognition of the organisation’s strong performance and commitment to selling BPA Platform within the region.
“Think Tribe has become Codeless Platforms’ best performing partner in the Middle East, with a 100% growth in sales over the past two years, helping to firmly establish Codeless Platforms within the region. The team at Think Tribe have shown a commitment to BPA Platform that has brought in a constant stream of customers and have committed to ensuring that the business is self-sufficient in terms of upskilling staff. We are extremely pleased with their performance,” Sven Theophil, Sales Director, Codeless Platforms.
Think Tribe is ideally positioned to capitalise on Dubai’s continuing investment into business and IT within the region. Already the de facto financial centre in the MEASA region, Dubai recently launched a £200m ($272m) Future District Fund to increase investment in start-ups and establish 1,000 digital companies in the next five years.
Dubai also hosts the highest amount of Fortune 500 regional headquarters in the Middle East, including some of the world’s most important IT and software vendors, such as Microsoft, Nexus, VMWare, Dell and IBM. Additionally, Dubai is home to Souq.com, the largest eCommerce platform in the Arab world, which was acquired by Amazon in 2017 for $580m.
Specialising in Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, eCommerce and a number of verticalised enterprise solutions, Think Tribe became the first Codeless Platforms partner to offer BPA Platform and Applications Platform in the Middle East.
“We are very grateful to our friends at Codeless Platforms who have always appreciated our work and effort and been with us at every step from day one. We’ve invested significantly in terms of both employee knowledge and commercial activity around BPA Platform, and this elevation of our partner status is proof of that. It is another step on the ladder towards more and more success together,” Zia Manna, Director, Think Tribe Technologies.
About Codeless Platforms
Founded in 1999, Codeless Platforms is at the forefront of business process automation and rapid application development. We have a proven track record of developing and delivering agile, flexible and robust next generation software solutions, empowering businesses to get the most from their data as well as the ability to respond to the rapidly changing business demands of today. Our knowledge of the marketplace and channel has grown in line with this development and established us as a highly experienced and reputable software company, working closely with partners and software vendors, such as Access, Epicor, Infor, Microsoft, Sage, SAP and SYSPRO. With over 450 global partners, more than 8000 customers use Codeless Platforms’ software solutions, ranging from diverse global organisations to the small local enterprise. The company is headquartered in Poole, UK, with representative offices throughout the world. Learn more: www.codelessplatforms.com
