Infosec Institute Wins 2022 Best Relationship and Best Feature Set Awards from TrustRadius
Infosec IQ security awareness and training platform recognized for exceptional functionality and client support.
Madison, WI, January 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Infosec Institute, a leading cybersecurity education company, today announced that TrustRadius recognized Infosec with 2022 Best Relationship and Best Feature Set Awards for its security awareness training software. More than 1 million business technology buyers look to TrustRadius’ authentic, unbiased customer feedback every month to make better product decisions.
“Everything we do is driven by customers’ needs. It’s our mission to provide the most flexible cybersecurity education platform with unmatched white-glove service so every client succeeds in building strong security cultures,” said Jack Koziol, Infosec CEO and founder. “We’re proud to be recognized by our user community and TrustRadius for Infosec’s IQ industry-leading client support and security awareness training features.”
“Infosec IQ has won two awards for Best Relationship and Best Feature Set in the Security Awareness Training software category,” said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. “These awards are based entirely on feedback from their customers. 96% of reviewers said they were happy with Infosec IQ’s feature set. Reviewers give Infosec IQ an 8.7/10 for customer support.”
These TrustRadius awards recognize companies that went above and beyond to provide clients outstanding customer service and deliver features that delighted their users in 2021. To win, each nominated organization must receive 10 TrustRadius reviews specifically mentioning their product’s customer support, likelihood to buy again or quality of the feature set. Winners also had to rank in the top three positions of their category in terms of the percentage of positive responses earned. The TrustRadius research team also uses textual review analysis to vet submitted customer feedback.
Infosec IQ reviews provided through TrustRadius include:
“I deeply recommend Infosec IQ, especially if you are just starting your efforts [with] security awareness. It is super user-friendly, has a lot of content resources like video modules, posters, infographics, newsletters and assessments, so you can create whole security awareness programs and engage your learners in different communication channels throughout your organization. Their customer service is a differentiator that we really appreciate.” -Information security lead, Inflection Point Systems
“Infosec IQ has been a great investment. In fact, given the opportunity to do the purchase again, I would not even hesitate to choose Infosec IQ. I will be renewing our organizational training when it is time to renew. As an organization, the training has been easy, professional and overall outstanding.” -General manager, Nevada special utility district
“I love Infosec IQ for their customer support and its ability to run reports to determine who needs extra training activities. It has made a difference in the mindset of our users.” — Technology coordinator, McComb School District
“Once it is set up, it requires very little maintenance as it automatically grades users based on their phishing click rate and response to learning activities so you can focus on analyzing the results. The support team at Infosec is extremely responsive and answers your questions immediately. We noticed an immediate drop in the click rate of phishing emails.” -IT Professional, renewables and environment company
Infosec IQ security awareness and training empowers employees with the knowledge and skills to stay cyber-secure at work and home. The platform includes over 2,000 awareness and training resources to equip organizations with everything they need to prepare employees to detect, report and defeat cybercrime.
Read what verified Infosec IQ clients have to say on www.trustradius.com/products/infosec-iq/reviews.
About Infosec
Infosec is a leading cybersecurity education company helping IT and security professionals advance their careers and empowering employees to be cyber safe at work and home. Its mission is to equip individuals and organizations with the knowledge and skills to confidently outsmart cybercrime. More than 70% of the Fortune 500 have relied on Infosec Skills to develop their security talent and teams, and more than 5 million learners worldwide are more cyber-resilient from Infosec IQ’s security awareness and phishing training.
About TrustRadius:
TrustRadius helps technology buyers make better decisions and helps vendors tell their unique stories, improve conversion, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Each month over 1 million B2B technology buyers, over 50% from large enterprises, use verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.
Contact
Kate Rodgers
608-243-7765
infosecinstitute.com
