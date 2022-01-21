Lanteria HR Integrates with Microsoft Teams to Offer a High Standard of Communication to Its Customers
Lanteria HR, an all-in-one HR solution based on Microsoft SharePoint, announced its integration with another acclaimed Microsoft app - Teams.
Seattle, WA, January 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Microsoft Teams is a communication platform that has grown significantly over the past few years, largely due to the switch to remote work, which was caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Today, Teams has over 250 million monthly users and improves team collaboration in companies all over the Globe.
“Remote working is not the only case of using the Microsoft Teams platform,” says Sergey Balog, Lanteria’s CTO. “It’s a proven tool to accelerate the communication process inside the company. With this integration, HR managers will be able to organize online events, such as interviews with candidates and training classes, and plan activities without leaving the Lanteria HR suite. This feature doesn’t require setup - it is automatically accessible for all Microsoft Teams users.”
Lanteria HR is also available within the Teams app to provide users with an employee dashboard, which lets them catch up on every important notification and company announcement related to the employee. Microsoft Teams users simply add the Lanteria HR app into their corporate account, and after a short setup, they can see their personal employee dashboard within the Teams interface.
As soon as Microsoft delivers more integration possibilities, Lanteria will take further steps to enhance the Lanteria HR platform, taking user experience to a whole new level.
About Lanteria
Lanteria, founded in 2006, is a privately-held company with headquarters in Seattle, WA. Lanteria is the world’s leader in developing HR, Talent, Performance and Learning management software for Microsoft SharePoint and Office 365. Hundreds of the world’s most respected companies trust Lanteria to empower their people to deliver exceptional results. Engage with Lanteria at www.lanteria.com
“Remote working is not the only case of using the Microsoft Teams platform,” says Sergey Balog, Lanteria’s CTO. “It’s a proven tool to accelerate the communication process inside the company. With this integration, HR managers will be able to organize online events, such as interviews with candidates and training classes, and plan activities without leaving the Lanteria HR suite. This feature doesn’t require setup - it is automatically accessible for all Microsoft Teams users.”
Lanteria HR is also available within the Teams app to provide users with an employee dashboard, which lets them catch up on every important notification and company announcement related to the employee. Microsoft Teams users simply add the Lanteria HR app into their corporate account, and after a short setup, they can see their personal employee dashboard within the Teams interface.
As soon as Microsoft delivers more integration possibilities, Lanteria will take further steps to enhance the Lanteria HR platform, taking user experience to a whole new level.
About Lanteria
Lanteria, founded in 2006, is a privately-held company with headquarters in Seattle, WA. Lanteria is the world’s leader in developing HR, Talent, Performance and Learning management software for Microsoft SharePoint and Office 365. Hundreds of the world’s most respected companies trust Lanteria to empower their people to deliver exceptional results. Engage with Lanteria at www.lanteria.com
Contact
LanteriaContact
Alina Maximova
+1-866-568-2002
www.lanteria.com
Alina Maximova
+1-866-568-2002
www.lanteria.com
Categories