Modern Campus Acquires Augusoft, a Leading SaaS Ecommerce Solution for Continuing Education Programs
Acquisition Reinforces Modern Campus’s Vision of Empowering Colleges and Universities to Engage Modern Learners for Life
Toronto, Canada, January 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Modern Campus, the leading engagement platform for higher education, today announced the acquisition of Augusoft, a leader in enrollment management for continuing and corporate education programs. The acquisition extends the Modern Campus customer base to nearly 2,000 colleges and universities across North America and allows the company to further advance and improve the delivery of continuing education while engaging modern learners for life.
With enrollment for traditional two- and four-year programs declining across most campuses, higher education institutions are investing in continuing, professional, and workforce education to fuel enrollment growth while delivering on their institutional mission to expand learning experiences, reach diverse populations, and create employment opportunities.
Modern Campus’s Destiny One product is the recognized leader in non-traditional student management, with a broad set of offerings that enable colleges and universities to thrive in continuing, online, and professional education. With Augusoft and its flagship Lumens product, Modern Campus now offers the most robust set of capabilities including products, services, and partnerships to serve the complete needs of non-traditional learners.
Both Destiny One and Lumens are purpose-built to enable customers to efficiently manage and grow their non-traditional student programs, and deliver outstanding student service by enabling the functionality, administrative capabilities, and efficiencies colleges and universities desire.
“We fiercely believe that the future of higher education is lifelong learning, and at the core of Modern Campus is a belief that every human can be a lifelong learner,” said Brian Kibby, chief executive officer at Modern Campus. “With Augusoft alongside Destiny One, we’re furthering our mission to empower customers to engage modern learners for life. And at the same time, we’re creating a wider range of choices for higher education institutions to deliver on their lifelong learning missions.”
This transaction marks the fifth acquisition by Modern Campus in the past 12 months; the company acquired interactive campus map and virtual tour provider nuCloud in early 2021, followed by academic catalog and curriculum management provider DIGARC, and student engagement and development leader Presence. Earlier this month, Modern Campus announced its acquisition of leading higher education text-messaging provider Signal Vine.
“Augusoft and Modern Campus have long been the two most successful software providers serving the continuing education market. By joining forces, we can now offer a one-stop shop for all CE programs,” said Cem Erdem, founder and chief executive officer at Augusoft. “We’re thrilled to team with leaders like The Riverside Company and Modern Campus who share our belief in the importance of lifelong learning and how our education system needs to adapt to the changing needs of modern learners.”
“Investing in Destiny Solutions, the creator of Destiny One, is how our relationship with Modern Campus began in 2018,” said Stephen Rice, principal at The Riverside Company, the equity partner for Modern Campus. “Our dedication to serving lifelong learners is well-earned. That makes this news - two industry leaders coming together to serve non-traditional learners in a cohesive way - an exciting next chapter for Modern Campus and The Riverside Company.”
Augusoft employees will join Modern Campus, adding to a higher education powerhouse of exceptional industry talent. Brian Kibby will remain CEO of Modern Campus, and Cem Erdem will join the Modern Campus board of directors.
About Modern Campus
Modern Campus is obsessed with empowering its 1,700+ higher education customers to thrive when radical transformation is required to respond to lower student enrollments and revenue, rising costs, crushing student debt and administrative complexity.
The Modern Campus engagement platform powers solutions for non-traditional student management, web content management, catalog and curriculum management, student engagement and development, conversational text messaging, career pathways, and campus maps and virtual tours. The result: innovative institutions can create a learner-to-earner lifecycle that engages modern learners for life, while providing modern administrators with the tools needed to streamline workflows and drive high efficiency.
Learn how Modern Campus is leading the modern learner engagement movement at moderncampus.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
About Augusoft
Founded in 1994, Augusoft is a privately held company that provides cloud-based SaaS (software as a service) enrollment management solutions for continuing and corporate education programs throughout the U.S. and Canada. Augusoft is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN. All product development and customer support teams operate within corporate headquarters, with Augusoft sales offices located throughout the U.S.
In 2000, Augusoft launched Lumens, the first web-hosted SaaS class registration management system designed specifically for non-credit continuing education, corporate education, and workforce development programs. Complementing traditional academic systems, Augusoft Lumens increases online self-registrations up to 80%, reduces cancellation rates, and provides the best data collection and reporting tools.
Today, Augusoft serves hundreds of schools throughout the U.S. and Canada. Over 8 million students have registered for continuing education classes and over $3 billion in transactions have been processed using Augusoft Lumens.
To learn more about Lumens visit www.augusoft.net.
With enrollment for traditional two- and four-year programs declining across most campuses, higher education institutions are investing in continuing, professional, and workforce education to fuel enrollment growth while delivering on their institutional mission to expand learning experiences, reach diverse populations, and create employment opportunities.
Modern Campus’s Destiny One product is the recognized leader in non-traditional student management, with a broad set of offerings that enable colleges and universities to thrive in continuing, online, and professional education. With Augusoft and its flagship Lumens product, Modern Campus now offers the most robust set of capabilities including products, services, and partnerships to serve the complete needs of non-traditional learners.
Both Destiny One and Lumens are purpose-built to enable customers to efficiently manage and grow their non-traditional student programs, and deliver outstanding student service by enabling the functionality, administrative capabilities, and efficiencies colleges and universities desire.
“We fiercely believe that the future of higher education is lifelong learning, and at the core of Modern Campus is a belief that every human can be a lifelong learner,” said Brian Kibby, chief executive officer at Modern Campus. “With Augusoft alongside Destiny One, we’re furthering our mission to empower customers to engage modern learners for life. And at the same time, we’re creating a wider range of choices for higher education institutions to deliver on their lifelong learning missions.”
This transaction marks the fifth acquisition by Modern Campus in the past 12 months; the company acquired interactive campus map and virtual tour provider nuCloud in early 2021, followed by academic catalog and curriculum management provider DIGARC, and student engagement and development leader Presence. Earlier this month, Modern Campus announced its acquisition of leading higher education text-messaging provider Signal Vine.
“Augusoft and Modern Campus have long been the two most successful software providers serving the continuing education market. By joining forces, we can now offer a one-stop shop for all CE programs,” said Cem Erdem, founder and chief executive officer at Augusoft. “We’re thrilled to team with leaders like The Riverside Company and Modern Campus who share our belief in the importance of lifelong learning and how our education system needs to adapt to the changing needs of modern learners.”
“Investing in Destiny Solutions, the creator of Destiny One, is how our relationship with Modern Campus began in 2018,” said Stephen Rice, principal at The Riverside Company, the equity partner for Modern Campus. “Our dedication to serving lifelong learners is well-earned. That makes this news - two industry leaders coming together to serve non-traditional learners in a cohesive way - an exciting next chapter for Modern Campus and The Riverside Company.”
Augusoft employees will join Modern Campus, adding to a higher education powerhouse of exceptional industry talent. Brian Kibby will remain CEO of Modern Campus, and Cem Erdem will join the Modern Campus board of directors.
About Modern Campus
Modern Campus is obsessed with empowering its 1,700+ higher education customers to thrive when radical transformation is required to respond to lower student enrollments and revenue, rising costs, crushing student debt and administrative complexity.
The Modern Campus engagement platform powers solutions for non-traditional student management, web content management, catalog and curriculum management, student engagement and development, conversational text messaging, career pathways, and campus maps and virtual tours. The result: innovative institutions can create a learner-to-earner lifecycle that engages modern learners for life, while providing modern administrators with the tools needed to streamline workflows and drive high efficiency.
Learn how Modern Campus is leading the modern learner engagement movement at moderncampus.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
About Augusoft
Founded in 1994, Augusoft is a privately held company that provides cloud-based SaaS (software as a service) enrollment management solutions for continuing and corporate education programs throughout the U.S. and Canada. Augusoft is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN. All product development and customer support teams operate within corporate headquarters, with Augusoft sales offices located throughout the U.S.
In 2000, Augusoft launched Lumens, the first web-hosted SaaS class registration management system designed specifically for non-credit continuing education, corporate education, and workforce development programs. Complementing traditional academic systems, Augusoft Lumens increases online self-registrations up to 80%, reduces cancellation rates, and provides the best data collection and reporting tools.
Today, Augusoft serves hundreds of schools throughout the U.S. and Canada. Over 8 million students have registered for continuing education classes and over $3 billion in transactions have been processed using Augusoft Lumens.
To learn more about Lumens visit www.augusoft.net.
Contact
Modern CampusContact
Angela Tuzzo
732-758-1100
www.moderncampus.com
Angela Tuzzo
732-758-1100
www.moderncampus.com
Categories