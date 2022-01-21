Spencer Savings Bank Donates $75,000 to the American Red Cross to Support Communities Across U.S. in Wake of Recent Tornado Devastation
Elmwood Park, NJ, January 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Spencer Savings Bank, a leading New Jersey-based community bank, is donating $75,000 to the American Red Cross to support communities across U.S. in wake of recent tornado devastation. Last month, dozens of tornadoes ripped across multiple states (Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee) leaving behind considerable damage and heartbreak. With widespread damage and thousands of homes affected, families are needing support for weeks to come.
“It’s been a long and tough journey for so many across the center of our country, we wanted to help provide some relief for them,” stated Jose B. Guerrero, Spencer’s Chairman and CEO. “This is a time for communities, across the nation, to come together and support one another. Spencer Savings Bank is very proud to continue to support the American Red Cross in these relief efforts. We are committed to helping these families get back on their feet and want them to know they can count on our support.”
Massive disasters like these tornadoes leave behind an incredible amount of need and no single organization can do it alone. These communities have suffered significant damage with homes and buildings destroyed, and hundreds of thousands of people left without power. The American Red Cross is working closely with the entire response community there to help those in need by providing shelter, meals, comfort and support in the face of one of the most devastating tornado outbreak in years.
“We are once again so grateful for the support of Spencer Savings Bank, which will allow the Red Cross to provide care for residents in these communities whose homes were destroyed and damaged by the December tornadoes,” said Rosie Taravella, Regional CEO, American Red Cross of New Jersey. “Recovery for these families is greatly impacted by donors from all over the country, and we are proud of New Jersey donors like Spencer Savings Bank for making a difference at this crucial time.”
Spencer Savings Bank also made a recent $75,000 donation to the American Red Cross to support Hurricane Ida relief efforts in New Jersey. If you too would like to help and make a donation to the American Red Cross, please visit their website at redcross.org.
About the American Red Cross:
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org.
About Spencer Savings Bank:
Spencer Savings Bank, a leading New Jersey-based community bank, has been serving its local communities with integrity and pride for more than 100 years. The bank has about $4 billion in total assets and operates 26 financial centers throughout New Jersey. Spencer specializes in delivering premier banking products and services for consumers and businesses. Visit spencersavings.com for more information.
For more information, contact:
Anita Guerrero (SSB): 201-703-3800 x 8421
VP, Corporate Communications Director
